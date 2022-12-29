U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,837.25
    +29.75 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,224.00
    +178.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,892.50
    +119.75 (+1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.10
    +13.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.48
    -1.48 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.33 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8750
    -0.0120 (-0.31%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +0.24 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2041
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1730
    -1.1620 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,611.18
    -51.37 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.95
    -1.17 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.45
    +0.26 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Adsorbents Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Type (Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Molecular Sieves, Others), By Application (Gas Refining, Petroleum Refining, Water Treatment, Others), By Region and Competition.

New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adsorbents Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377418/?utm_source=GNW
Adsorbents market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to the large-scale developments in oil and gas processing. In 2021, oil production in the Asia-Pacific region amounted to roughly 7.25 million barrels per day.
Substances that absorb another material are called adsorbents.Through the adhesion process, adsorbents build layers on the surface.

They induce solids, liquids, and gases to lose some of their characteristics while keeping their chemical and physical characteristics, causing them to stick to their surfaces.In addition, the adsorbents have several beneficial qualities like high abrasion resistance, high surface capacity, and high thermal stability, that make them suitable for use in a range of petrochemical industries, air separation and drying industries, water treatment industries, and others that are also expected to support the market’s growth in the upcoming years.

Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry’s growing need for polymeric adsorbents to remove antibiotics, peptides, proteins, and other chemicals is another factor anticipated to drive the expansion of the worldwide adsorbent market.
Moreover, increasing demand for bio-based adsorbents and the growing number of environmental regulations and concerns will further expand the future growth of the adsorbent market.
Denitrogenating and Desulfurization Technology
Refineries are compelled to manage larger inventories due to increased demand for distillate fuels and diminishing supplies of lighter, simpler-to-process crude.When burnt, the elevated quantities of nitrogen and sulfur, which produce nitrogen and sulfur oxides that are bad for the environment, are the primary problems encountered while processing these stocks.

Hydrogenation and hydro-sulfurization using hydro-treating catalysts are the typical processes used in refineries all over the globe to remove organic nitrogen/sulfur compounds from liquid fuels.High pressure, high temperatures, and hydrogen consumption are frequently required for these operations.

Refractory sulfur compounds present in liquid fuels are not removed by the existing hydro-desulfurization process; only simple sulfur compounds are. These factors will propel the market in the forecast period.
Growing Demand for Oxygen Concentrators
Medical equipment that concentrates oxygen from the surrounding environment is known as an oxygen concentrator.Oxygen concentrators are among the most desirable equipment for oxygen therapy, particularly among patients suffering from asthma and breathing problems.

Approximately 78% of the atmosphere’s air is nitrogen, 21% is oxygen, and the rest 1% is made up of other gases.The oxygen concentrator sucks this air in, filters it via a molecular sieve, adds nitrogen again to the atmosphere, and then runs on the remaining oxygen.

Unlike Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), which must be stored and transported in cryogenic tankers, an oxygen concentrator is portable and does not require a certain temperature.Concentrators need a power source to pull outside air, unlike cylinders.

Based on the species’ molecular characteristics and affinity for an adsorbent material, Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) is a technique to selectively extract some gas species from a mixture of gases under pressure. Therefore, a key development in the market for Adsorbents is R&D in advanced equipment.
Molecular Sieves Will Continue to Be a Key Type
Molecular sieves are made of synthetic zeolites with uniformly sized and structured holes that enable them to absorb gases and liquids by their polarity and molecular size.To dry ethanol, these items are widely utilized in the petroleum and petrochemical industries.

Manufacturers can get around 96% ethanol with this method, leaving only 4% water.Manufacturers are introducing 3A molecular sieves to filter out bigger ethanol molecules to attain a greater degree of purity.

In the years to come, it is anticipated that these improvements will keep the industry growing.
In addition, Silica gel is another popular adsorbent, which is mostly utilized in the packaging sector.The good adsorption qualities of silica gel prevent moisture from forming in electrical and electronic products.

Therefore, the adsorbents market is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.
Recent Developments
• In September 2021, Shell and BASF revealed plans to join forces to accelerate the transition to a zero-emissions world. The two companies explored, de-risked, and deployed BASF’s Sorbead Adsorption Technology for pre- and post-combustion applications in Carbon Capture & Storage as part of their collaboration.
• In June 2021, Honeywell announced that it has partnered with the Indian Government’s Defense Research Development Organization (DRDO) and the Council of Industrial Research- Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) to increase oxygen production. The company aims to redirect the supply of adsorbents to accelerate the establishment of medical oxygen plants.
• Altus Midstream installed Honeywell UOP’s Ortloff SRX technology at its Diamond Central cryogenic gas processing complex, marking the first global use of the innovative technology to recover valuable natural gas liquids (NGLs) from input gas, according to Honeywell in January 2020.
• BASF launched Durasorb HG, a mercury removal adsorbent, in June 2019.
• In February 2019, BASF collaborated with Linde to serve natural gas processing applications using BASF’s adsorbent technology and Linde’s adsorption & membrane technology.
Market Segmentation
Global Adsorbents Market is segmented based on type, application, and region.Based on the type, the market is categorized into activated carbon, silica gel, molecular sieves, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into gas refining, petroleum refining, water treatment, and others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, By Company.
Company Profiles
Arkema SA, Global Adsorbents Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, novoMOF AG, SpaceBlack Adsorbents, Dalian Haixin Chemical Co., Ltd, UOP LLC, Pioneer Technology Co., Ltd., Zeochem LLC, Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited are some of the key players of the Global Adsorbents Market.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global adsorbents market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:
• Adsorbents Market, By Type:
o Activated Carbon
o Silica Gel
o Molecular Sieves
o Others
• Adsorbents Market, By Application:
o Gas Refining
o Petroleum Refining
o Water Treatment
o Others
• Adsorbents Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Switzerland
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
South Korea
Japan
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in the global adsorbents market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377418/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Races Higher On Reiterated Buy Rating

    Dow Jones futures rose Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees

    A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations."

  • Here’s the next mega tech stock likely to fall into the bear market’s clutches, according to this chart

    Stock markets would like to just get there without any more meaningful losses, says Navellier and Associate’s chairman and founder Louis Navellier, who adds that “anyone who made bets for a big rally this week is probably folding their tent.” The stock closed at a fresh 52-week low today [Wednesday] as it sliced through key support around $130.

  • Want to Invest Like Warren Buffett? Buy These 2 Top Stocks and Hold Them Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha's preferred length of time to hold an investment is "forever" -- which is quite a long holding period. It's perfectly fine to consider following Buffett into a couple of his stock positions as long as you're willing to be as patient as he is and refrain from selling for quite some time. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) only accounts for around 0.02% of Buffett's portfolio, but it's a strong example of how and why his investing strategy is successful over time.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 30 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • 11 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 cheap value stocks to buy according to Seth Klarman. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Klarman portfolio, go directly to 5 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman. Value investors like Seth Klarman of Boston-based Baupost Group have come under increased […]

  • Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:MRK) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 71% Above Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Merck & Co., Inc...

  • Column: Southwest's meltdown was born in America's cheapskate corporate culture

    Southwest Airlines, like so many American companies, spent money on dividends and stock buybacks instead of technology and infrastructure.

  • Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here's the Trade.

    If the stock closes lower today, it will mark Apple's ninth decline in the past 10 sessions. IPhone reports also raise a bit of concern amid Apple's busiest quarter, while unrelenting selling pressure in tech is bound to weigh on the largest company in the U.S. While Apple has held up the best among FAANG stocks when measured from the one-year highs, Apple stock has performed the worst in the group over the past month, down over 14%.

  • Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

    In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to ramp up deliveries at the end of this quarter, after the automaker offered discounts on its vehicles in the United States and China.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Veru in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Despite the recent sell-off, you'd still have a solid profit on Veru if you bought the stock nearly three years ago.

  • 12 Best Most Active Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best most active stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. The stock market is on course to have its weakest year since 2008 as the last […]

  • 2 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2023

    These stocks won't crumble under the pressure of an economic recession if there is one next year.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • US Futures Rise After Jobs Data; Dollar Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures gained on Thursday after data showed applications for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, but remained near historic lows. Treasury yields ticked lower and a gauge of the dollar extended declines.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows N