Adsorbents Market worth $5.6 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Adsorbents Market by Type (Molecular Sieves, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina), Application (Petroleum refining, Chemicals/Petrochemicals, Gas refining, Water treatment, Air Separation & Drying, Packaging), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Adsorbents Market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2021 to USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1173

Browse in-depth TOC on "Adsorbents Market"
148 – Tables
35 – Figures
164 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adsorption-market-1173.html

The driving factors for the Adsorbents Market is the industry growth is backed by the large-scale developments in oil & gas processing and socio-economic advancements such as the increased use of adsorbents in maintaining purity standards in various applications and because of environmental concerns.

Molecular Sieves is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the Adsorbents Market during the forecast period.

Molecular Sieves is the fastest-growing application segment in the Adsorbents Market. The growth in this segment is attributed to the growing use of adsorbents in petroleum refining. Molecular sieves are often utilized in the petroleum industry, especially for the purification of gas streams and in the chemistry laboratory for separating compounds and drying materials. There are four main types of molecular sieves: 3A, 4A, 5A, and 13X. The type is dependent on the molecule's chemical formula, and it determines the pore size of the molecular sieve. It accounted for a share of about 38.56% of the Adsorbents Market, in terms of value, in 2020.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1173

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global Adsorbents Market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the Adsorbents Market in 2020. The Adsorbents Market in APAC is driven by the demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India. Rapid industrialization, mainly in emerging economies such as China and India, has been one of the major factors driving the global Adsorbents Market. Adsorbents are widely used for removing and controlling contaminants from various industrial processes, such as the production of low sulfur fuels. They are extensively used for a wide range of applications, ranging from insulating glass windows to the removal of mercury in large-scale natural gas/crude oil wellheads. Adsorbents are an integral part of any process used in the manufacturing of modern-day specialized products. The market in APAC, owing to high demand, is much more dynamic and competitive than that in the western region. These factors are projected to drive the demand for adsorbents in APAC.

Arkema SA(France), Honeywell International Inc(US), Axens(France), BASF SE (Germany), Cabot Corporation(US), are the leading Adsorbents manufacturers, globally.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1173

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports :

Activated Carbon Market by Type (Powdered, Granular, Others (Pelletized, Bead)), Application (Liquid Phase (Water Treatment, Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Medical), Gaseous Phase (Industrial, Automotive)), Region - Global Forecast to 2021
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/activated-carbon-362.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/adsorption-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/adsorption.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adsorbents-market-worth-5-6-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301353111.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

