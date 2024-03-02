ADT (NYSE:ADT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.055

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of April to $0.055. This makes the dividend yield 3.0%, which is above the industry average.

ADT's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Despite not being profitable, ADT is paying out most of its free cash flow as a dividend. Generally paying a dividend without making profits isn't a great idea and we are also worried that there is limited reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 53%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

ADT Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 6 years was $0.14 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.22. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.8% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider ADT to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. ADT has impressed us by growing EPS at 42% per year over the past five years. The company hasn't been turning a profit, but it running in the right direction. If the company can turn a profit relatively soon, we can see this becoming a reliable income stock.

ADT's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. Strong earnings growth means ADT has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for ADT that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

