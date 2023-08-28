ADT (NYSE:ADT) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.035

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.035 per share on the 4th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

ADT Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. While ADT is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to grow rapidly. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 129%, which is unsustainable.

ADT Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that ADT has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The payments haven't really changed that much since 5 years ago. ADT hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. ADT has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. It's not an ideal situation that the company isn't turning a profit but the growth recently is a positive sign. Assuming the company can post positive net income numbers soon, it could has the potential to be a decent dividend payer.

Our Thoughts On ADT's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for ADT that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

