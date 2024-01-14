ADT (NYSE:ADT shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 3.2% this week, taking one-year losses to 34%

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) share price slid 36% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 20%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 28% in three years. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 8.3% in a month.

After losing 3.2% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Given that ADT only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last year ADT saw its revenue grow by 21%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 36% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on ADT

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 20% in the last year, ADT shareholders lost 34% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.5%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for ADT (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

