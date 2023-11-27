Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) shareholders notch a 26% CAGR over 3 years, yet earnings have been shrinking

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) share price has flown 101% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 33% in about a quarter.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years of share price growth, Adtalem Global Education actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 16% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Given this situation, it makes sense to look at other metrics too.

It may well be that Adtalem Global Education revenue growth rate of 18% over three years has convinced shareholders to believe in a brighter future. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth, and maybe shareholder's faith in better days ahead will be rewarded.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Adtalem Global Education has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Adtalem Global Education will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Adtalem Global Education shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 41% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 0.4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Adtalem Global Education you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

