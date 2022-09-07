U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.50
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,591.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,278.75
    +15.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,829.40
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.82
    +0.88 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    +0.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    -0.0750 (-2.25%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    -2.27 (-8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1507
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0960
    +0.3580 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,217.04
    +384.87 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.16
    +19.45 (+4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,967.91
    +537.61 (+1.96%)
     

Adtech's compliance theatre is headed to Europe's top court

Natasha Lomas
·9 min read

For those watching the slow motion unpicking of surveillance advertising in the European Union here's a fresh development on the long and winding road to a long-overdue legal reckoning: Multiple grounds for appeal lodged by industry body, the IAB Europe, against a breach finding earlier this year against its self-proclaimed "best practice" framework for obtaining consents from web users for their data to be processed for behavioral advertising, have been dismissed by the Brussels Market Court of Appeal.

At the same time, legal questions have been referred to Europe's top court related to a number of other appeals grounds -- which means a hard ruling will be coming down the pipe for a flagship component of surveillance adtech's elaborate machinery in the coming years.

At specific issue here is a "cross industry" framework specced out and promoted by the IAB Europe, and taken up by scores of publishers and advertisers to claim they're obtaining web users 'consent' to ad tracking but which critics argue boils down to elaborate 'compliance theatre' -- enacting a pantomime of consent to workaround the EU's privacy laws.

This consent tool, aka the Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF), underlies the majority of irritating ad consent pop-ups that plague web users in the region -- yet it was found in breach of the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) earlier this year, after a lengthy investigation by Belgium's data protection authority, confirming what privacy and legal experts had been warning for years: That majority consent to tracking ads is a big fat lie.

GDPR violations confirmed in the Belgian authority's decision on the TCF, back in February, cover major principles like the lawfulness of processing; fairness and transparency; security of processing; integrity of personal data; and data protection by design and default, among others.

The IAB Europe itself was also found to have breached the GDPR. And the online ad industry body was given a hard deadline of six months to fix a laundry list of violations -- although the TCF has been allowed to persist in the meanwhile (so the annoying pop-ups haven't yet gone away).

The IAB Europe responded to the regulatory slap-down by firing up its lawyers and lodging an appeal -- seeking to undo the Belgian DPA's decision by arguing against it from multiple angles, from claims of procedural unfairness to flat denials that its role or the technologies it steers breach any EU laws.

Simultaneously, in a further denial of an existential privacy problem with tracking ads, the body said it planned to press on and submit the TCF as a "transnational Code of Conduct", apparently eyeing. grafting on 'compliance' with US regulatory requirements (like California's CCPA). (An associated, US-based adtech body, the IAB Tech Lab, published a draft replacement "global" framework this summer, called the "Global Privacy Platform", which it claims "streamlin[es] technical privacy and data protection signaling standards into a singular schema and set of tools which can adapt to regulatory and commercial market demands across channels" -- but which critics warn merely repeats many of the same glaring flaws that have landed the TCF in legal hot-water in Europe, so the lack of reforming zeal is palpable.)

But how much mileage the IAB can get out of denying legal reality in the EU -- where data protection is (at least on paper) comprehensive and privacy is a fundamental right -- is the big question.

In a first blow to its appeal against the TCF's GDPR strikedown, a bunch of its procedural gripes have now been tossed.

Grounds for appeal?

Of eight grounds decided on by the Brussels court at this point in the appeal, five were found to be entirely unfounded -- with only two of the final grounds considered "well-founded in part", as the Court's ruling puts it. (Those related to a finding that additional allegations and complaints -- centered on whether a mechanism in the IAB's framework constitutes personal data -- were incorporated into the decision after the hearing without "sufficient diligence". Although the court stresses that the authority would not have had to open a whole new investigation, as the IAB had argued, so this looks like a fairly minor procedural win.)

The other five grounds that the court has decided on at this stage -- such as the IAB's assertion that the complaints were inadmissible or the authority's Inspection Report was "incomplete and biased" -- were all dismissed.

However there are yet more grounds lodged by the IAB (the ruling lists nineteen in all). And the appeal is now suspended pending the Court of Justice (CJEU)'s response to legal questions related to these grounds.

The referred questions center on whether or not a per-user consent string passed via the TCF constitutes personal data (the IAB argues not but the Belgian DPA decided it did, as the complainants also argue); and whether or not the IAB, which couches itself as a humble industry standards body, is a joint data controller for the purposes of the TCF and the so-called "TC string" (again, it argues not but it was found by the authority to be a joint controller).

"That the Brussels Court of Appeal has referred our questions to the European Court of Justice shows the importance of this case," said one of the original complainants, Dr Johnny Ryan, senior fellow at the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, in a statement. "Today’s judgement is the next step in our effort to put an end to the consent pop-ups that have harassed Internet users in Europe for years. We now look forward to the answers from the European Court of Justice and subsequently a judgement on the merits of the Brussels Court of Appeal”.

The CJEU could take a few years to produce a ruling on these questions but there's no route of appeal on what it decides. So the train has now left the station.

There will -- in fairly short order -- be a hardened verdict from the court on crux points like whether an entity that devises and promotes mass surveillance adtech infrastructure, and whose rules dictate core procedures of this tracking machinery, is able to evade the full force of EU privacy law by claiming it's just a standards body guv! And on the IAB's flagship sleight-of-hand -- when it claims TC strings aren't personal data and don't link to individuals ergo there's no need for a legal basis for processing them anyway -- which would be quite the get-out-clause for behavioral ads from EU data protection law if allowed to stand by the court.

(The Belgian DPA's response to that argument was to point out that the TCF links the consent string to the user's IP address, which is absolutely considered personal data under GDPR; and that users of tool are also able to identify users via other data; and that, indeed, the whole point of the TC string is to identify the user.)

At this point it pays to refresh the memory on how the GDPR defines personal data [with added emphasis ours]:

‘personal data’ means any information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person (‘data subject’); an identifiable natural person is one who can be identified, directly or indirectly, in particular by reference to an identifier such as a name, an identification number, location data, an online identifier or to one or more factors specific to the physical, physiological, genetic, mental, economic, cultural or social identity of that natural person;

So now EU citizens annoyed by countless illegal pop-ups must hold their breath for a CJEU ruling. (But the finest legal minds in Europe surely won't need to cogitate for too long to call out this mulligan.)

Next stop, enforcement?

In the meanwhile, the Belgian DPA could -- and really should -- restart enforcement of the original order, given the vast scale of the violations and risks to Europeans' fundamental rights of allowing unlawful mass surveillance by out-of-control adtech to continue unchecked.

Asked about his expectations for enforcement, Ryan told TechCrunch he's looking into whether the authority's decision can now finally be applied (a preliminary Belgian ruling on the TCF, also finding it in breach of the GDPR, dates back almost two full years at this point).

"The extension was until the Markets Court decision. So it should be able to apply it now," he suggested, adding: "The tracking-based online ad industry must reconcile itself to the likelihood that EU data protection law will actually be enforced."

We also reached out to the Belgian authority and to the IAB Europe with questions -- but neither had responded at press time.

The IAB Europe has posted a statement to its website about the developments, acknowledging what it refers to as an "interim ruling" and the referral of questions to the CJEU -- which it says it "welcomes".

“The interpretation of the notions of personal data and controllership embraced by the APD [Belgian DPA] is unnecessarily broad from a consumer protection point of view and has significant negative implications for the development of open standards and the Codes of Conduct foreseen in the GDPR,” added Townsend Feehan, IAB Europe’s CEO, in a canned comment. “It would place an unacceptable financial burden on host organisations, discouraging the development of these important compliance tools”.

In a statement on its website, the Belgian authority writes that it will "now have to further analyse the ruling before being able to express itself in more detail on its content" but it professes itself "already pleased with this decision, which will further clarify key concepts of the GDPR such as the definition of the concept of data controller, and its applicability to framework designers".

Hielke Hijmans, chairman of the DPA's Litigation Chamber, added in a statement: "The IAB Europe case, in which we ruled in February, has an impact that goes far beyond Belgium. That's why we think it is a good thing that it is being discussed at the European level, at the Court of Justice of the EU."

The authority goes on to write that its decision has "made an important contribution to the protection of Internet users' privacy in Europe, through its analysis of the mechanism for recording users' preferences for targeted online advertising", further arguing: "It will raise awareness about online advertising, and especially about the mechanism behind the consent to receive targeted advertising."

The DPA statement adds that Belgium will "discuss possible next steps with its EU counterparts".

Which, well, sounds a little bit like 'watch this space'...

Behavioral ad industry gets hard reform deadline after IAB’s TCF found to breach Europe’s GDPR

European parliament backs big limits on tracking ads

Recommended Stories

  • Intense heat waves and flooding are battering electricity and water systems, as America's aging infrastructure sags under the pressure of climate change

    Volunteers distributed bottled water after Jackson, Mississippi's water treatment plant failed during flooding in August 2022. Brad Vest/Getty ImagesThe 1960s and 1970s were a golden age of infrastructure development in the U.S., with the expansion of the interstate system and widespread construction of new water treatment, wastewater and flood control systems reflecting national priorities in public health and national defense. But infrastructure requires maintenance, and, eventually, it has to

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: Bring people back to the office

    The BlackRock CEO made the comments on Fox Business the same day his company asked workers to start coming into the office three days a week.

  • Judge Slams Musk for Not Handing Over Texts in Twitter Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge sharply criticized Elon Musk for not properly turning over text messages that could be evidence in Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit seeking to force the billionaire to complete his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Po

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • AT&T sues T-Mobile over 'dishonest and completely false' senior discount ad campaign

    On Tuesday, AT&T filed a complaint with a federal court in the Eastern District of Texas, accusing its rival of false advertising.

  • Cineworld files for bankruptcy, AMC CEO praises retail investors

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest news in the movie theater industry after Regal Cinemas parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in the U.S.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • California power prices soar to highest since 2020 in heat wave

    U.S. power prices in California and other western states for Tuesday soared to their highest since California's electric grid operator imposed rotating outages in August 2020 as a brutal heat wave lingers over the drought-stricken region. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) urged consumers to conserve energy on Tuesday for a seventh consecutive day as the heat puts even greater strain on the electrical grid and significantly increases the likelihood of rotating outages being introduced for the first time in two years. “We need a reduction in energy use that is two or three times greater than what we’ve seen so far as this historic heat wave continues to intensify,” said Elliot Mainzer, CEO of the ISO, said in a release.

  • This Is How Much Money Schwab Says You Need to Retire

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit expands

    The $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin has expanded, adding seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants including his tunnel construction business Boring Co. According to an amended complaint filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court, Musk, his electric car company Tesla Inc, his space tourism company SpaceX, Boring and others intentionally drove up the price of Dogecoin more than 36,000% over two years and then let it crash.

  • After Disappointing Data, Imara Offloads It Sickle Cell Candidate, Shares Surge

    Imara Inc (NASDAQ: IMRA) has agreed to divest tovinontrine (IMR-687) and all other assets related to its PDE9 program to Cardurion Pharmaceuticals Inc. In addition to $250,000 previously paid by Cardurion upon execution of a non-binding term sheet, the aggregate purchase price consists of an upfront payment of $34.75 million and $60 million as milestone payments. In case of termination, the company would be obligated to pay a fee of $1.5 million Cardurion. In April, Imara posted interim analyses

  • Inside Bed Bath & Beyond, Concerns Over Mounting Stress for CFO

    The retailer’s leaders thought finance chief Gustavo Arnal was overwhelmed; Arnal had discussed taking a break before he died.

  • Should You Convert an IRA to Roth After You Turn 60?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • China's trade falters as demand wanes at home and abroad

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's exports and imports lost momentum in August with growth significantly missing forecasts as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and fresh COVID curbs and heatwaves disrupted output, reviving downside risks for the shaky economy. Outbound shipments have outperformed other economic drivers this year but now face growing challenges as rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitical tensions pummel external demand. The disappointing August trade figures rattled global financial markets, which have already been buckling under a surging dollar and the prospect of much higher U.S. interest rates.

  • Small Deposits: TD settles class action; Janney picks new wealth head

    A federal judge in Camden, New Jersey has given her initial approval for a settlement in a class action lawsuit brought by two TD Bank consumers who claimed they were misled when applying for a secured credit card.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After August Sales Report?

    Ford saw August sales jump as the automaker looks to unseat Tesla in the EV market long term. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • Seniors Can Make This Much Retirement Money Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Amazon could buy ‘anybody in health care’ if they want to, expert says

    Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor and Author of “Ascending Davos" Meghan Fitzgerald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the CVS outbidding Amazon and UnitedHealth for the acquisition of Signify Health.

  • Oil prices settle at their lowest since January on fresh concerns over a slowdown in energy demand

    Oil futures end lower on Wednesday as concerns over a slowdown in energy demand resurface, prompting prices to give up earlier gains on the back of a threat from Russian President Vladimir Putin to cut off energy supplies.

  • EU plans to cap Russian gas price as Putin warns West of winter freeze

    BRUSSELS/VLADIVOSTOK Russia (Reuters) -The European Union proposed a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut off all energy supplies if it took such a step, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world's richest countries this winter. The escalating standoff could drive up sky-high European gas prices further, adding to already eyewatering bills EU governments are paying to stop their energy providers collapsing and prevent cash-strapped customers freezing in the cold months ahead. Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.