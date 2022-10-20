AdTheorent to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (“AdTheorent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTH), a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 10, 2022 after market close. AdTheorent will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its financial results.



Date: November 10, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Conference call: (888) 346-9287 from the United States and Canada or (412) 902-6656 International and please ask to join the “AdTheorent conference call”

Live webcast: https://investors.adtheorent.com

Telephone replay: (877) 344-7529 from the United States and Canada or (412) 317-0088 International with Conference ID 2664436; available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 17, 2022

Archived webcast replay will also be made available on https://investors.adtheorent.com

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered Platform A\T powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named an AdExchanger 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Player and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

Story continues

Investor Contact:

April Scee, ICR

AdTheorentIR@icrinc.com

(646) 277-1219

Press Contact:

Melanie Berger, AdTheorent

Melanie@adtheorent.com

(850) 567-0082



