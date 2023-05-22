AdTheorent Holding Company (NASDAQ:ADTH) investors are sitting on a loss of 84% if they invested a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So we hope that those who held AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 84% hit to the value of their shares. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. AdTheorent Holding Company may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 18% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year AdTheorent Holding Company grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're surprised the market has sold down the shares. If the company can sustain the earnings growth, this might be an inflection point for the business, which would make right now a really interesting time to study it more closely.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that AdTheorent Holding Company has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

While AdTheorent Holding Company shareholders are down 84% for the year, the market itself is up 6.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 18% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for AdTheorent Holding Company (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

