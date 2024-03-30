Adult Center gets new director

Mar. 30—GREENSBURG — Greensburg Adult Center Director Monty Shields is retiring and Sarah Fry will be taking the helm following his departure.

Fry was born and raised in Greensburg, went to St. Mary's for elementary school and graduated from Oldenburg. She has an Associate Degree in Accounting from St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. Her primary work experience is banking and customer service.

She and husband Daryl recently celebrated their 17th anniversary.

Son Caleb is a freshman at Batesville High School and daughter Sadie Jo is a fourth-grader at St. Mary's Elementary.

Fry enjoys enjoy spending time with friends and family, watching college basketball, cooking, baking, gardening and canning green beans. She is also a member of the St. Lawrence Ladies Auxiliary and Assistant Troop Leader and Treasurer for Sadie Jo's Girl Scout Troop.

"I'm excited to meet people, get new ideas and see where it takes us," she said.

During his 5-year tenure as Adult Center Director, Shields has been instrumental in modernizing the Center's kitchen, creating an exercise room and installing touchless hand sanitizers at the facility.

Most recently, the Center received a floor scrubber through a $9,000 grant from the Decatur County Community Foundation.

The Center will be celebrating Shields' retirement with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. April 25.

His last day as Director is Friday, April 26.

The Greensburg Adult Center is located at 905 E. Main Street and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, with after-hours groups meeting for bridge, euchre, tonk and canasta.

Participation at the Greensburg Adult Center is free for all Decatur County residents.

