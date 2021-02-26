The adult diaper market was valued at USD 9,792.67 Million in 2020 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period (2021-2026

). The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has increased the awareness among the consumers for the usage of disposable hygiene products, including adult diapers as a precautionary measure, driven by COVID-19 fears and emergency mandates to reduce and stop the spread of communicable diseases as hospitals are inaccessible, coupled with the growing demand for health and wellness products worldwide; this is a key factor that is anticipated to drive the growth of the market studied.

New York, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adult Diaper Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028487/?utm_source=GNW

Further, COVID-19 has also resulted in a generation of opportunities for many private players to emerge in the markets, to cater to the inflated demand. Moreover, COVID-19 has led to a major consumer shift, as customers are no more brand loyal in developing countries and are trying new brands in the low-stock environment.



For instance, Nobel Hygiene, which manufactures the Friends brand of adult diapers, witnessed double-digit growth starting March 2020 and the company created volunteer groups to deliver diapers to the doorsteps of consumers



The growing geriatric population increased the affordability of diapers, rise in individuals suffering from severe incontinence, and increasing awareness towards improving hygiene conditions are among the primary growth factors for the market. Also, the increase of the adult diapers market size is also likely to be positively impacted by the growth in online retail for personal hygiene products. The success of online retailing can be attributed to increased customer outreach, inventory management cost-cutting, and improved product visibility.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Penetration of E-Commerce Channel



In terms of distribution channel, E-commerce anticipated being the most significant contributor to the increasing consumption due to the increased probability of incontinence among them. In developing economies, key players are taking initiatives to spread awareness and dignify the market with the help of advertisements and promotion campaigns that are helping to increase the acceptance of the adult diaper among the aged population. For instance, in 2017, Friends Adult Diapers which is based in India launched its first ad campaign to spread awareness about adult diaper which can bring about a life-altering change in the lives.



As per reports published by the US Census Bureau, in 2017, the value of e-commerce sales of pharmaceuticals and beauty aids was 35.7 billion U.S. dollars, up from 31.4 billion U.S. dollars in 2016. Therefore, this increase in the online platform is expected to contribute towards the increasing demand for adult diaper further during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Remain the Fastest Growing Market



North America is likely to witness significant market share over the forecast period due to the growing acceptance of adult diaper use among the aged population in countries like the US and Canada. In developing economies, some consumers who are traveling prefer diapers over public toilets, owing to poor conditions of toilets in the countries. Europe region is witnessing the fastest regional markets growth and is expected to remain the same over the forecast period. In Europe, adult diapers are supposed to overtake the baby diapers market owing to the increasing aged population across the region especially in countries like Germany, Italy, Greece, France, etc. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan is expected to witness significant demand for adult diapers as more than 26.3% of the population is over 65 years oil in the country. Majority of new entrants in the market are focusing to expand their business in emerging economies, especially in Asia-Pacific and South America region.



Competitive Landscape

Global adult diaper market witnesses high competition, with a considerable number of regional and global players. An advanced distribution network gives an upper edge to the manufacturers to expand their range of products across the globe. Moreover, it is crucial for players to continuously innovate to operate and grow in the market due to the rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Unicharm Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.are some of the major players offering adult diapers across the globe.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028487/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



