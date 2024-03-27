Adult minimum wage should start at 18 instead of 21, says pay-setting group

Workers UK

The full minimum wage should be paid to all over-18s instead of starting at 21, the independent body behind the policy has said, in a move that would cost businesses tens of millions of pounds.

According to the Low Pay Commission (LPC), at almost £3 an hour, the gap between the amount paid to 18-20-year-olds and older adults has widened to an unfair level.

The LPC, an influential group responsible for recommending the level at which the minimum wage is set, is now calling for the distinction to be scrapped – handing a significant pay rise to hundreds of thousands of workers.

However, the proposal triggered an immediate backlash from business groups who warned it would be unaffordable.

Michael Kill, chief executive of Night Time Industries Association, said: “The harsh truth is that businesses are grappling to stay afloat, underscoring the necessity for a balanced economic framework that enables both employment and sustainable wages.

“It’s imperative that policy adjustments are made with utmost caution, lest they tip an already precarious sector over the edge.”

James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores, said: “We want to see more done to promote the sort of good work we offer in our industry, but we must ensure that further regulation as suggested by the LPC does not inadvertently damage genuinely flexible employment opportunities with responsible employers.”

Jeremy Hunt has increased the minimum wage by £1 an hour to £11.44 from April, the biggest cash rise since it was introduced in 1998. The increase has already led to consternation from businesses over fears it is forcing them to put up prices and adding to inflation.

Mr Hunt also reduced the age at which workers must be paid the full minimum wage, from 23 to 21.

Lowering this further to 18 would add tens of millions of pounds to wage bills.

There are currently 77,000 people aged between 18 and 20 who are paid a lower minimum wage rate of £7.49 per hour, rising to £8.60 from April.

A further 200,000 people aged between 18 and 20 years old are paid somewhere between this rate and £11.44.

Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC), said there was a risk that young people without qualifications would be “priced out” by a higher minimum wage, reducing their job opportunities.

He said: “There is an increased duty to make sure that young workers who perhaps haven’t got qualifications and need a pathway into work aren’t priced out by a higher youth minimum.

“This is one that the LPC is right to explore but it should be approached with care.”

The Government has asked the LPC, an eight-strong body that includes union representatives, academics and HR professionals and is chaired by the Tory peer Baroness Stroud, for advice on the next steps for the minimum wage beyond 2024.

Young adults have historically been paid a lower minimum wage in the hope this would increase their chances of getting hired by making them cheaper to employ than older and more experienced staff.

However, the LPC said the gap between the two rates is now too wide. It argued that this can damage the morale of younger workers and reduce their willingness to enter the labour force.

The advisory body described the gap between the National Living Wage and other minimum wages as “excessive and unfair”.

Baroness Stroud said that the Government should pay careful attention to the economy and the risks facing employers before making any decisions.

A spokesman for the Business Department said: “Any reduction in the age threshold for the National Living Wage would need to be carefully considered and supported by robust evidence.

“We will consider the LPC’s recommendations and we will respond in due course.”

