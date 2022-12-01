Aduro Announces Completion of Mechanical Assembly of its R2 Plastic Reactor

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.

Aduro Announces Mechanical Completion of R2 Plastic Reactor

Aduro announces it has completed construction and mechanical assembly of its pilot-scale Hydrochemolytic™ continuous flow plastic (“R2 Plastic”) reactor.

Anil Jhawar, Chief Scientist at @Aduro Clean Technologies Inc introduces Hydrochemolytic™ Technology with a walkthrough of the material process flow and operating parameters.The R2 Plastic Reactor is a nameplate 2kg/hr continuous flow reactor designed to deconstruct chain growth polymers via the patented Aduro Hydrochemolytic™ process. The goal of the technology is to unlock the value of waste plastic streams.

Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. provides an update on project activities started in 2022.Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources.

SARNIA, Ontario, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, announces it has completed construction and mechanical assembly of its pilot-scale Hydrochemolytic™ continuous flow plastic (“R2 Plastic”) reactor.



Plans for testing and certifications are in place and final certification by the Technical Standard and Safety Authority (TSSA) is progressing with registration expected later this month. Once certified, the reactor unit will be moved to the newly expanded laboratory in London, Ontario for final testing and commissioning.

The R2 Plastic unit is the Company’s customer engagement unit and is designed to handle various plastic feedstocks such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polystyrene as single-stream materials, followed by a mixture of these feedstock streams. The R2 Plastic will also be used to evaluate the impact of materials found in multilayer plastics, such as paper, paper board, polymeric materials, metalized layers, and aluminum foil, effectively advancing Aduro’s plans of processing higher contaminated materials which are currently rejected by existing technologies. This is important data that will support the Company’s established scale-up and optimization program for the scaled-up pilot: R3 Plastic.

In 2022, the Company undertook several projects including the construction of both the plastic upcycling and bitumen upgrading reactor units, the construction of a flash drum unit for pre-processing bitumen feedstock, and the expansion of laboratory facilities and laboratory capabilities that will centralize the Company’s resources for more efficient execution of our R&D, scale-up and commercialization plans.

Completion of these projects positions the Company to execute in 2023 the R2 Reactor research and testing optimization program, the implementation of the customer engagement program and the delivery of reactor unit design, equipment procurement, fabrication, and commissioning of the scaled-up pre-commercial R3 Reactor unit.

Accompanying this update, the Company has produced a video walk-through of the R2 Plastic Reactor featuring our Chief Scientist Anil Jhawar. The video can be viewed on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hs9Z2P8TTwQ

The company also produced an update of recent announcements with CEO Ofer Vicus. The link to that video is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9edB-DQ4BrM

