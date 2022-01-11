U.S. markets open in 8 hours 49 minutes

Aduro Appoints Gene Cammack as Chief Operating Officer

·2 min read
In this article:
SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 /Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro," or the "Company") (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics, and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Gene Cammack as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective today.

Mr. Cammack brings more than 30 years of global experience in the oil & gas and chemical industries. Most recently, he was the Solutions Consulting Manager with the Process Safety Consulting group of Siemens Energy. Just prior, he was in charge of Systems Consulting and Product Management for Yokogawa USA.

Mr. Cammack has previously held senior leadership and technical roles with Exida, Siemens, Moore Products Company, and America PetroFina. He holds a bachelor's degree in Nuclear Engineering from Texas A&M University and is a Registered Professional Engineer. Mr. Cammack has worked with end users, engineering companies, and manufacturers in roles ranging from system design and solutions development, to business development and marketing.

"We are growing, and it is very satisfying to see the quality of the personnel that believe in our path and choose to join us. Gene brings extensive experience from the global oil & gas and chemical sectors, along with proven excellence in operational leadership of international companies. His experience and leadership will help us meet our rapid growth targets, and he joins an enthusiastic team that is looking forward to working with him," says Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer of Aduro.

In response to his official appointment as Chief Operating Officer, Gene commented, "This is an exciting time to be joining Aduro with the recent completion of its First Milestone deliverable, and the announcement of pilot projects with Switch Energy and Brightlands Chemelot Campus. The company has a very exciting growth platform, and I look forward to working with the Aduro team, partners and all stakeholders going forward".

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO
ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
604-362-7011

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681847/Aduro-Appoints-Gene-Cammack-as-Chief-Operating-Officer

