U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,599.00
    -6.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,734.00
    -66.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,881.00
    -13.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,355.80
    +1.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.86
    -0.19 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7400
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,671.00
    +943.47 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,510.57
    +47.06 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,517.31
    -129.77 (-0.44%)
     

Aduro and Brightlands Enter into Discussions to Partner and Develop Hydrochemolytic Technology for Chemical Recycling of Plastic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 /Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro", or the "Company") (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, announces a pending partnership with Brightlands Chemelot Campus ("Brightlands") an international shared innovation community located in Limburg, the Netherlands.

The objective of this partnership is to complete an installation that applies Aduro Hydrochemolytic™ technology (HCT) to demonstrate, on a tons per day scale, the conversion of polyethylene (PE) waste to useful feedstock for chemical processes. Interest in this project by Brightlands is a result of its comprehensive and detailed review of HCT. The review concluded that HCT offers distinct advantages over traditional pyrolysis for bringing PE into the circular economy through chemical recycling to obtain valuable, high-purity products, such as value-added chemicals or feedstock for production of new, virgin PE.

"After reviewing the Aduro technology and interviewing its experts over the past 12 months, we feel the HCT-based solution provides certain benefits compared to alternatives. Therefore, we are very excited about the possibility for advancing this important technology to a commercial scale and establishing it as a valuable solution to the waste plastic problem," says Eric Appelman, Director of Business Development at the Brightlands Chemelot Campus for Industrial Upscaling.

"Aduro HCT is a valuable addition to the innovative technologies that are being scaled up at Brightlands as part of the Chemelot Circular Hub. It offers benefits due to the low temperature process, high yield, lack of aromatics formation, and ability to use inexpensive feedstocks and catalysts," adds Lucie Wenmakers, Business Development Manager at Brightlands.

Aduro will provide the technical expertise required to build the pilot plant. Brightlands will host the pilot plant within its Sustainable Processes and Materials ecosystem by providing the physical location, utilities, and services, and it will also provide support to anchor the technology in Europe by facilitating relationships with supply chain, knowledge, and funding partners.

The project represents a natural progression for Aduro following its imminent attainment of the First Milestone. "Achieving the First Milestone requires us to simply show that the Hydrochemolytic™ chemistry, proven for years in small laboratory batch reactors, will also work in the continuous-flow mode needed for commercial systems. Our experience tells us that the operation of HCT in continuous processing should work even better than in batch, giving us great confidence as we progress toward commercialization," explains Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro.

Both Appelman and Vicus agree that, due to the chemical diversity of plastics, a comprehensive strategy for resource recovery from waste plastics will rely on a combination of technologies configured to optimize value in consideration of local and regional factors. Thus, Aduro anticipates the project will progressively expand the application of HCT to also upcycle polypropylene, polystyrene, and other diverse types of plastic, then leverage other technologies as needed to further maximize resource recovery for the circular economy.

About Brightlands Chemelot Campus

Brightlands Chemelot Campus is Europe's leading location for companies, research, and knowledge institutes in the field of chemistry and materials, located in Geleen, the Netherlands, with Belgium, Germany, France, and Luxembourg just around the corner. In addition to cutting-edge research and development in the field of high-performance materials, sustainable processes and biomedical solutions, Brightlands' portfolio also includes targeted support for industry-specific start up companies. The R&D campus is considered number one in Europe for sustainable innovations. More information at https://www.brightlands.com/en/brightlands-chemelot-campus

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO
ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Lucie Wenmakers, Business Development Manager
lucie.wenmakers@brightlands.com

Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
604-362-7011

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670638/Aduro-and-Brightlands-Enter-into-Discussions-to-Partner-and-Develop-Hydrochemolytic-Technology-for-Chemical-Recycling-of-Plastic

Recommended Stories

  • Global CIO Office MD Johan Jooste on Central Banks

    Johan Jooste, Managing Director of the independent investment advisory firm, Global CIO Office, discusses central bank decisions and outlook for global bond yields. Jooste speaks to Yvonne Man and and Rishaad Salamat on 'Bloomberg Markets Asia'.

  • Supply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With It

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year the global economy came juddering to a halt. This year it got moving again, only to become stuck in one of history’s biggest traffic jams.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismNew indicators developed by Bloomberg Economics un

  • Oil Price Inches Higher as Demand Ramps Up

    The United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) is poised to benefit from the market dynamics.

  • Beijing Closes 18 Schools; Thailand Cases Decline: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Authorities in Beijing halted classes at 18 schools in one district after a teacher was infected with Covid-19, days before a key Communist Party meeting in the city.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismInfections in Thailand declined

  • Brand Licensing Software Leader Strengthens Exec Team to Conquer Next $1 Trillion Industry

    Flowhaven, the leading Licensing Relationship Management platform (LRM) has strengthened its global leadership team with four strategic hires as the company continues its growth trajectory. Adam Rubin has joined the company as Vice President of Revenue, Tomi Heinonen as Vice President of Engineering; Alex Jones as User Experience Director and Jourdan Strain as Marketing Director. These new additions will report directly to Kalle Törmä, Chief Executive Officer.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Amazon's 'most important investment' right now, according to a bullish analyst

    Amazon missed earnings estimates in the third quarter and is expecting more pain in the near term, which one analyst says are a sign that the company is spending now to set itself up for more upside later on.

  • Oil Is Taking Another Strange Turn. Refiners Could Get Hurt.

    Trading dynamics in the oil markets have been topsy-turvy since early in the pandemic, when U.S. prices briefly fell below zero. Oil prices have since rebounded strongly and are holding above $80 a barrel, their highest level since 2018. Now, a new oddity has cropped up: The two most closely watched gauges of oil prices are acting in unusual ways.

  • Oil prices steady on slow OPEC output increase

    Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as key producer group OPEC undershot its expected pace of output increases last month, while the world's top oil consumer China ramped up operating rates to meet a spike in diesel demand. Brent crude futures edged higher by 3 cents to $84.74 a barrel by 0507 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped by 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $83.98 a barrel. "Crude prices still seemed poised to head higher, with some traders waiting for confirmation after both the EIA crude oil inventory shows demand for most products are headed in the right direction, while U.S. production is stable and with OPEC+ sticking to their gradual 400,000 bpd increase plan," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

  • Clorox beats Q1 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre provides the key numbers from Clorox's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Tesla launches Supercharger pilot program to charge other EVs

    As promised earlier in the year, Tesla is expanding access to its Supercharger charger network.

  • Media Advisory - Bombardier to announce update on new state-of-the-art Global Manufacturing Centre at Pearson Airport

    Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier, Paul Sislian, EVP, Operations and Operational Excellence, Bombardier, Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of the City of Mississauga, Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority and Jerry Dias, National President at Unifor will make an announcement on Bombardier's new 770, 000 sq ft facility to manufacture business jets at Pearson Airport.

  • What to Do After Maxing Out Your Roth IRA

    If you've already maxed out your Roth IRA this year but want to stash away more for retirement, here are five other places to put your money.

  • Covid-19 Pushed Many Americans to Retire. The Economy Needs Them Back.

    The unexpected absence of older American workers is complicating an already difficult labor shortage, since no one knows how many will return.

  • Walmart is hiring 'supply chain associates' $20.37 per hour on average

    Walmart (WMT) is holding a national supply chain-hiring event later this week. The average wage for the retail giant's supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour.

  • Coca-Cola to purchase full stake in BodyArmor

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick discuss Coca-Cola's upcoming acquisition of BodyArmor.&nbsp;

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • California judge delivers drugmakers 1st trial win in opioid litigation

    (Reuters) -A California judge on Monday said he would rule against several large counties that accused four drugmakers of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic, saying they failed during a trial to prove their $50 billion case. Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling https://tmsnrt.rs/3mwfCNb finding Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo International PLC and AbbVie Inc's Allergan unit not liable. It marked the first trial win for any drug companies in the more than 3,300 lawsuits filed by states and local governments over a drug abuse crisis that the U.S. government says led to nearly 500,000 opioid overdose deaths over two decades.

  • J&J, Costco settle lawsuits over recalled sunscreen

    Johnson & Johnson and Costco Wholesale Corp have reached a tentative agreement to settle lawsuits over the presence of a cancer-causing substance in several recalled J&J sunscreen products. Lawyers for the companies and for plaintiffs suing over the Neutrogena and Aveeno-branded aerosol sunscreen products disclosed the settlement in a court filing in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida federal court on Friday, without revealing its terms. They said they expected to submit the settlement for court approval by Nov. 19.

  • Opioid Manufacturers Score Win in California Lawsuit

    The ruling is a rare victory for pharmaceutical companies in a wave of nationwide litigation over the opioid crisis.