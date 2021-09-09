U.S. markets open in 7 hours 39 minutes

Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Upcoming Oil Sands Conference and Trade Show

·2 min read
In this article:
SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 /Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will present its novel approach to bitumen and heavy oil upgrading at the Oil Sands Conference and Trade Show in Fort McMurray, Alberta on September 15th at 1:45 PM. The Company will also be exhibiting at booth 3323 in Exhibit Hall C.

CEO Ofer Vicus will deliver "Hydrochemolytic™ Processing at Low Temperatures: A New Way of Processing Bitumen and Heavy Oils," a presentation discussing the environmental, operational and financial advantages of HydrochemolyticTM processing specific to the upgrading and conversion of asphaltenes to smaller molecules in refineries. Deploying its revolutionary technology, Aduro Clean Technologies intends to collaborate with select industry leaders, initiating commercial projects to transform heavy crude oil and bitumen into higher-value lighter crude.

Held once a year, the Oil Sands Trade Show & Conference is the leading industry-specific event that brings all aspects of the oil sands industry and supply chain to one location. The focus of the 2021 event will be on promoting the latest innovations in technologies, maintenance, shutdowns/turnarounds, mining, health & safety, and cleantech strategies.

For more information, please visit www.oilsandstradeshow.com.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO
ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
604-362-7011

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663252/Aduro-Clean-Technologies-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Oil-Sands-Conference-and-Trade-Show

