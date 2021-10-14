U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.75
    +12.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,345.00
    +88.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,817.25
    +53.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.20
    +5.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.99
    +0.55 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.80
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5840
    +0.3370 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,898.65
    +1,830.70 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,374.45
    +40.05 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,510.08
    +369.80 (+1.31%)
     

Aduro Clean Technologies Returns to the Mexican Petroleum Congress as One of Ten Companies Selected to Join Canada's Commercial Trade Mission

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aduro seeks to advance discussions with government and industry officials about its projects for pilot-scale polyethylene upcycling and heavy crude upgrading.

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Aduro"), (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will join Canada's Commercial Trade Mission to the Mexican Petroleum Congress 2021 from November 17-20, 2021, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. The group will be hosted by the Embassy of Canada in Monterrey.

"As a member of the Trade Mission to the 2019 Congress, we directly caught the attention of federal, state, and industry representatives, which led us to retain an Aduro representative for local engagement," says Aduro CEO Ofer Vicus.

These and other efforts opened the door to constructive discussions about potential projects in Mexico for converting waste polyethylene (PE) plastic and heavy petroleum into higher-value resources through application of the company's sustainable Hydrochemolytic™ technology (HCT).

Because the plastic problem is as acute in the cities and states of Mexico as it is in the rest of the world, officials there were immediately interested. They saw how using HCT to convert waste PE plastic into diesel could help solve the waste plastic problem, while creating jobs, along with fuel for public transportation.

Yet, Vicus looks beyond fuel-from-plastic, pointing out that, "The big prize is true chemical circularity where pure upcycled-PE product is fed into ethylene crackers and ultimately turned into PE again. Energy industry representatives have shown strong interest because crude oil produced in Mexico is becoming heavier year-by-year, and HCT offers an innovative and green way to improve its properties."

At this year's Congress, Aduro aims to translate existing interest among officials into pilot projects in Mexico, an approach aligned with the company strategy described during recent investor webinars. According to Vicus, "Our vision is to establish HCT applications in regional markets through collaborative projects, like those planned in Canada for upgrading heavy crude oil, and as identified recently in a Forbes article for PE upcycling projects. Those same HCT applications are an extremely good fit for the environmental and energy challenges faced by Mexico."

The Mission was established by The Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Development to help Canadian companies interested in exploring or expanding business opportunities in Mexico. Further support for the Mission comes from Trade Commissioner Service of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Development, which actively aids Canadian companies wanting to extend their global reach by helping them assess market potential, find qualified contacts and partners, and resolve problems.

The Mexican Petroleum Congress is Mexico's largest hub for international technological and scientific exchange in the oil industry. Annually, the Congress brings together more than 8,000 specialists from around the world, including research and educational institutions, federal government entities, operating companies, and specialized service companies. In addition to the technological and industrial exhibition of more than 18,000 square metres, the Mexican Petroleum Congress offers more than 350 technical conferences in the form of keynotes, oral sessions, poster sessions, and short courses.

For more information, please visit the conference website.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO
ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
604-362-7011

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667988/Aduro-Clean-Technologies-Returns-to-the-Mexican-Petroleum-Congress-as-One-of-Ten-Companies-Selected-to-Join-Canadas-Commercial-Trade-Mission

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power Teams Up With Airbus On Studying Hydrogen Powered Aircraft

    Plug Power announced Wednesday that it is working with Airbus on studying the viability of a hydrogen-powered plane. PLUG stock jumped.

  • Plug Power Stock Jumps for 2 Reasons. A Third Catalyst Is Coming.

    Stock in hydrogen technology company Plug Power rose in premarket trading Wednesday. A couple things have investors excited. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd helped things get started Wednesday morning by upgrading shares to Buy from Hold.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Partners With Airbus On Hydrogen Project?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, teams up with Airbus to work on aircraft hydrogen project. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

    Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.

  • This Company is Reinventing the Wheel and Ditching the Rubber Tire

    Global Air Cylinder Wheels (GACW), an Arizona-based startup, has literally reinvented the wheel. They developed a new type of wheel that ditches the need for pollutive rubber tires. Many companies have tried to create new tire solutions, such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) possibly moving toward airless tires on its Model 3, but none have succeeded so far. The so-called Air Suspension Wheel (ASW) is the brainchild of serial inventor and structural dynamic engineer Dr. Zoltan Kemeny. The patented ASW is

  • Billionaire Miner Sees Next Fortune in Rush for Clean Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- It took Andrew Forrest a little over a decade to build an iron ore empire to challenge the global majors. Now he’s set himself an equally ambitious timeline to create a global powerhouse in clean energy. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe Perth

  • Airbus and Phillips 66 Partner With Plug Power on Green Hydrogen Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Plug Power Inc. is partnering with Airbus SE and Phillips 66 to find ways to harness hydrogen to power airplanes, vehicles and industry without emitting planet-warming greenhouse gases.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe partnerships, combined w

  • Trillion-Dollar ESG Boom Is Punishing Old-School Energy Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The commodity rally may be the talk of Wall Street, but old-school energy producers are still lagging the oil price big time -- a tell-tale sign the era of green investing is in full swing. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresU.S. oil and gas compan

  • Plug Power teams up with Texas oil and gas giant on hydrogen business growth

    Plug Power is building hydrogen production facilities in California, Georgia, New York and Tennessee that will produce 500 tons of liquid hydrogen per day by 2025.

  • Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

    The dramatic recovery in oil and gas prices has led to some pretty impressive returns on energy stocks, but Canada’s crude sector is outshining the competition

  • Report contends Duke Energy's revised plant construction plan could hit $6B in stranded costs

    Clean energy advocate Vote Solar has issued a new report as the S.C. Public Service Commission prepares to take comments later this month on Duke Energy's revised Integrated Resource Plan proposal.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Boosts Green Energy Push With Two More Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd. will buy a German maker of photovoltaic solar wafers and signed a deal with a Danish company to manufacture hydrogen electrolyzers in India, as Mukesh Ambani’s oil-to retail conglomerate pivots to green energy.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction I

  • Tetra Tech Secures $19.5M Contract From USAID

    Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) has secured a four-year, .5 million, single-award contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Tetra Tech will implement the Water and Energy for Food (WE4F) Southern and Central Africa Regional Innovation Hub in collaboration with Open Capital Advisors and the International Water Management Institute. Tetra Tech energy specialists will support the development and management of the Regional Innovation Hub to identify water-energy-food nexus

  • Tire Removed From Bull Elk's Neck After Two Years

    A bull elk in Pine, Colorado, that had carried a tire around its neck for at least two years was finally relieved of its burden on October 9, wildlife officials said.Local man Pat Hemstreet spied the elk in his neighborhood and called Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Saturday, leading to the tranquilization of the animal and removal of the tire.The antlers of the 600-pound elk had to be removed in order to lift off the tire. It was the fourth attempt to restrain the animal that week, the CPW said.Hemstreet recorded this video showing the animal before the team intervened. Credit: Pat Hemstreet via Storyful

  • Elk freed from tire around its neck

    Location: ColoradoWildlife officials freed an elk from a tire that had been around its neckfor at least two yearsDate: October 9, 2021Officials from Colorado Parks & Wildlife spotted the bullwandering with a herd of 40 other elkafter a local resident alerted themThe team tranquilized the elk to remove the tireOfficials first sighted the animal with the tire in July 2019

  • Feral hogs spotted in Canada national park for first time

    Wild pigs seen in Alberta’s Elk Island national park, raising fears they will cause damage to sensitive ecosystems The pigs were introduced to Canada’s Prairies in the 1990s by farmers, but have proved impossible to control once they escape the confines of a farm. Photograph: Rebecca Santana/AP Feral hogs have been spotted in a Canadian national park for the first time, raising fears that the wild pigs – which in recent years have rampaged across North America – will cause damage to sensitive ec

  • This snake did its best to hide in a tree at South Carolina park. It failed miserably

    Imagine getting hit in the head by a falling 5-pound snake.

  • Florida city has too many stray cats, officials say. Here’s how they plan to fix the problem

    DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — It started with one defenseless kitten wandering in a circle by itself on Lake Ida road. “I pulled over and picked her up,” said Delray Beach City Commissioner Juli Casale. “She was so tiny, she needed to be fed formula. Once I brought her home and she stayed.” She took in another stray the next year, but one commissioner can rescue only so many stray cats when thousands ...

  • Nearly 100 rattlesnakes removed from underneath California home

    Director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue Al Wolf discovered nearly 100 rattlesnakes underneath a Santa Rosa, California, home this month.

  • No end in sight for shipping crisis, says Southampton and London ports boss

    The operator of the London Gateway and Southampton container ports has warned that there is no end in sight for the crisis in shipping amid fears that chaos in the run-up to Christmas will lead to empty shelves.