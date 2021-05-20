Chipotle's New Wellness Experience, Powered by Aduro®, Offers Mental Health Support for Frontline Workers

REDMOND, Wash., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduro®, a provider of corporate wellness solutions that drive Human Performance, today announced it has partnered with Chipotle Mexican Grill to launch Chipotle's new wellness experience called Strive built on Aduro's proprietary technology. The platform supports mental health goals among restaurant managers, field leaders, and restaurant support center employees.

Aduro Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aduro Inc.)

Aduro Partners with Chipotle to Launch Wellness Platform for Employees

"On Mental Health Action Day, we applaud Chipotle for their commitment to the mental health and holistic well-being of their people," said Renee Petrie, Aduro Chief Product Officer. "It's so important to eliminate stigma around mental health issues in the workplace. Leveraging this virtual space to reinforce mental health goals and provide easy access to resources, expert coaching, and interactive content is evidence of Chipotle's inclusive and authentic culture of well-being for all employees."

Chipotle's Strive is powered by Aduro's proprietary wellness platform, which delivers personalized well-being experiences focused on six interrelated aspects of life:

Mindset & Resilience

Purpose & Contribution

Lifestyle & Health

Relationships & Community

Development & Growth

Money & Prosperity

"Chipotle understands that it's in everyone's best interest to provide intentional mental health support at work and as part of a holistic approach to well-being," said Dr. Darren White, Aduro CEO. "I am grateful that Chipotle is announcing Strive during Mental Health Awareness Month because they are an influential voice and much-admired brand. Their leadership on this topic will only build on the current momentum for reimagining the role that companies can and should play in the well-being of their employees and how good partnerships ensure all stakeholders have their needs met."

Story continues

Mental Health Awareness Month (May) was started by Mental Health America (MHA) in 1949 to increase awareness and understanding of mental health issues. Mental Health Action Day (Thursday, May 20, 2021) was created earlier this year by a coalition of nonprofits, leading brands, and cultural leaders to provide tools that help people turn awareness into action in their own communities. Aduro provides resources and information in support of Mental Health Awareness Month and Mental Health Action Day at: https://adurolife.com/webinars/mental-health-awareness-positive-psychology/

About Aduro



Aduro is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions that drive Human Performance — existing at the intersection of well-being and performance. We unlock human potential in the workplace by providing expert coaching, interactive content, meaningful incentives, and personalized insights in a fun, inspiring way. This ignites cultures, creates inclusivity and builds social connections that promote growth and flourishing for all people. When people flourish, organizations thrive.

For several years, Aduro has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and 2021 6th Most Equitable Workplaces in Washington state by the Puget Sound Business Journal. In addition, the Aduro Human Performance Training Program is accredited by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA.) Aduro is here to help you Find Your Fire.

More information can be found at www.adurolife.com and on social @adurolife on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,800 restaurants as of March 31, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With over 97,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993.

For more information or to place an order online, visit www.chipotle.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aduro-partners-with-chipotle-to-launch-wellness-platform-for-employees-301296549.html

SOURCE Aduro