U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,111.54
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,836.14
    -63.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,017.72
    +4.98 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.38
    +2.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.33
    -0.54 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.20
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    +0.19 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2539
    +0.0046 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8700
    +1.0100 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,284.73
    +1,320.18 (+4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.06
    -1.49 (-0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Aduro Promotes Accomplished Software Executives Justin Jed and Cliff Drane to Chief Operating Officer, Chief Experience Officer

·3 min read

Former Limeade Executives Jed and Drane Join Executive Leadership Team at Aduro®

REDMOND, Wash., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduro®, a SaaS provider of employee wellbeing solutions, has promoted Justin Jed and Cliff Drane to their Executive Leadership Team, as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Experience Officer, respectively. Both Jed and Drane have extensive software and agency leadership experience, bringing a combined 50+ years in product development, user experience, and employee wellbeing technology to Aduro's Executive Leadership Team.

Aduro Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aduro Inc.)
Aduro Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aduro Inc.)

  • About Justin Jed: Jed's extensive experience in employee wellbeing and software company leadership will guide his new role as Chief Operating Officer at Aduro. Justin started at Aduro as General Manager of the New Markets division, and formerly worked as the Vice President of Product Management at employee wellbeing company Limeade, as Head of Product, Platforms and UX at background check software company Sterling, and Director of Product Management and Planning at Microsoft.

  • About Cliff Drane: Prior to his promotion to Chief Experience Officer, Cliff joined Aduro in 2021 as Vice President of Product & Design for the New Markets division. Drane previously worked as Vice President of Design & UX, Connected Fitness at Under Armour, Group Creative Director at the agency Razorfish, and Vice President of Creative & User Experience, and VP of Global Expansion for Limeade.

As Chief Operating Officer, Jed is tasked with leading the Aduro Client and Member Experience Teams and Business Operations Team. With many years of executive software company experience, Jed will also take on many intra-team related aspects of running the Aduro business, including managing the company's Objectives and Key Results process and spearheading the newly created Quality Council.

As Chief Experience Officer, Drane will lead Marketing, PR and Brand for Aduro, as well as provide vision for the comprehensive customer and user experience across the entire range of Aduro solutions. As a cross-disciplinary marketing, creative and user-experience leader, Drane will apply his expertise to growing the Aduro business through lead generation, product marketing, press and media relations and more.

About Aduro®

Based in Redmond, WA, Aduro® is a leading SaaS provider of corporate wellness solutions that drive Human Performance – existing at the intersection of well-being and performance. Aduro® unlocks human potential in the workplace by providing expert coaching, interactive content, meaningful incentives, and personalized insights in a fun, inspiring way. The Aduro® Connect™ platform ignites cultures, creates inclusivity and builds social connections that promote growth and flourishing for all people.

When people flourish, organizations thrive.

For several years, Aduro® has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and 2021 6th Most Equitable Workplaces in Washington state by the Puget Sound Business Journal. In addition, the Aduro® Human Performance Training Program is accredited by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC). More information can be found at adurolife.com and on LinkedInFacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aduro-promotes-accomplished-software-executives-justin-jed-and-cliff-drane-to-chief-operating-officer-chief-experience-officer-301562085.html

SOURCE Aduro

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) To Breakeven Soon

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Novavax, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) business as it appears the company may be...

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Sho

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • Is Now the Time to Buy These 3 Top EV Stocks?

    As of this writing, the Nasdaq Composite Index has corrected roughly 21% this year. Investors had long been divided on Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) success as an EV maker. The debate has instead now shifted to the high valuation of Tesla stock.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Has Taken Effect. Now What?

    Back in March, e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that it would conduct a 20-for-1 stock split, and in May, shareholders voted to approve it. For every Amazon share that previously existed, 20 have taken its place. In turn, the price of each Amazon share has shrunk in proportion.

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Chart Says After Its 20-for-1 Split

    Shares of Amazon have spent most of the year down in the dumps, as it suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 46%. Amid the stretch, Amazon stock has rallied more than 25%. Now with a new catalyst in play and a renewed bid in tech stocks — for now — let's look at Amazon stock after its 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • 10 Best Up and Coming Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best up and coming stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best Up and Coming Stocks To Invest In. With the first half of the year nearly in the books, investors on […]

  • Genius Ways to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best CBD Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best CBD stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best CBD Stocks To Invest In. With the growing acceptance of cannabis among global consumers and their elected representatives, the CBD market has […]

  • Kinder Morgan Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) pays a big-time dividend that yields over 5.5%. That makes it attractive to investors seeking an above-average passive income stream. However, before investors go out and buy shares of Kinder Morgan, they should know the arguments for and against an investment.