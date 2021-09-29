ADVANCE.AI Launches One-Stop Platform For Faster Customer Onboarding and Risk Management

Combines 100+ data sources to power real-time response and fraud detection

Allows enterprises to customize workflows with no-code configuration required



SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVANCE.AI , a leading Singapore-based artificial intelligence (AI) and big data company in Asia, today announced the launch of its One Stop Platform , a holistic enterprise-grade solution for faster and more accurate customer onboarding, risk management and fraud prevention for enterprise clients.



Founded in 2016, ADVANCE.AI currently serves over 800 enterprise clients in the banking, financial services, fintech, payments, retail, and e-commerce sectors across South and Southeast Asia, Latin America and mainland China. Key clients include Standard Chartered, Bank BTPN, KEB Hana Bank, Bank Jago, Shopee and Indonesia's GoTo group. ADVANCE.AI's parent company, Advance Intelligence Group, recently completed a USD400M+ Series D round , which values the Group at USD2 billion, making it one of the largest independent technology startups based in Singapore.



Among the key business challenges the One-Stop Platform tackles are better risk information systems and technology infrastructure; lack of quality data vendors; complying with greater regulatory complexity; and resource and time requirements to integrate data from multiple vendors. The platform's key capabilities include digital identity verification, credit scoring, social media data and decision analytics, fraud detection, AML screening, and transaction monitoring, delivered through an easy-to-use, unified and customisable dashboard.



Lim Teng Sherng, Chief Commercial Officer of ADVANCE.AI, said: "Today's digital world is evolving quickly and enterprises need to keep up and stay relevant more than ever. That's why we're delighted to launch our new One-Stop Platform, which brings together in a single dashboard our full suite of solutions across data, decisioning, and analytics. By leveraging this powerful enterprise-grade suite of capabilities, businesses can orchestrate their own workflows and make smarter, faster and more accurate risk decisions quickly and easily. The end result is better resource efficiency, faster time to market and lower costs."



ADVANCE.AI's One-Stop Platform media kit is available here .

About ADVANCE.AI

ADVANCE.AI is a leading AI and big data company in Asia, helping to solve digital transformation, fraud prevention and process automation for enterprise clients. Founded in 2016, the Singapore-headquartered company is a leader in Artificial Intelligence, risk management and digital lending solutions. It currently partners over 800+ enterprise clients across banking, financial services, fintech, payment, retail and e-commerce sectors. ADVANCE.AI is part of Advance Intelligence Group, which is headquartered in Singapore and has presence across South and Southeast Asia, Greater China and Latin America. The Group recently completed a USD400M+ Series D round , which values the Group at over USD2 billion, making it one of the largest independent technology startups based in Singapore.

SOURCE ADVANCE.AI