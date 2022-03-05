U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.67 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    -0.6810 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,415.82
    -1,287.82 (-3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Advance America: 4 Things to Know About Personal Loans

Advance America
·3 min read
Image
Image

NEW YORK, March 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal loans let borrowers take out money for a variety of purposes, like restocking their emergency fund, refinancing high-interest debt, or even making a big purchase. These loans are flexible, offer quick funds, are available online, and don't necessarily require borrowers to provide collateral.

But before getting a personal loan, borrowers should understand some basic details about them so that they can have a good repayment plan in place and avoid making any financial mistakes. Here are four important things borrowers should know about personal loans before they decide to take one out.

1. They're available in store and online

Personal loans are available in person at bank and lender branches, but they're also available online through banks, lenders, and P2P marketplaces. This means that borrowers have the option to apply and get funding online from the comfort of their homes.

People who prefer personalized help and working face-to-face with a lender should apply in person. On the other hand, borrowers who want a quick and convenient experience should find an online lender.

2. There are several types

There are many types of personal loans, including:

Installment loans

Installment loans let a borrower take out a lump sum of cash at a specified interest rate and pay it back in monthly payments of principal and interest. These payments are fixed, making them easy to budget for. Borrowers often use installment loans for refinancing or large purchases.

Cash advances

Cash advances give borrowers a few hundred dollars to cover expenses before they receive their next paycheck. These loans tend to last two to four weeks, and many lenders offering them have more lenient credit score requirements.

The borrowers will repay the cash advance in full plus interest when the loan comes due. They can sometimes roll over the loan for another two to four weeks by paying an additional fee. Borrowers with poor credit who need cash fast often rely on cash advances.

Lines of credit

Lines of credit let borrowers borrow as much cash as they need up to their credit limit, then pay it back either all at once or over time, at their leisure. With these loans, only the funds withdrawn accumulate interest.

Many borrowers use lines of credit as an emergency fund or to fund a project or expense with unpredictable costs, such as home renovations.

3. They can affect credit score

Personal loans can positively and negatively affect a borrower's credit score. When the borrower applies, the lender may perform a hard inquiry to check their credit. This slightly damages the borrower's credit score, but wears off and falls off their credit report after two years.

Personal loans can also have a positive impact on borrowers' credit scores. A borrower can use a personal loan to boost their score by consistently making on-time monthly payments.

The bottom line

Personal loans are widely available nowadays. From cash advances to installment loans and lines of credit, there are several types available both online and at physical store locations. Plus, they can be great financial tools, allowing borrowers to raise their credit score and accelerate their progress towards financial goals.That said, borrowers should shop around and research lenders and loan types before making a decision. Doing so will help them get a loan that fits their budget and needs.

Notice: Information provided in this article is for information purposes only. Consult your financial advisor about your financial circumstances.

Contact: carolina.darbellesv@iquanti.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Chelsea Clinton Buys Large Block of Clover Health Stock

    Clover Health Investments stock has tumbled this year. Clinton paid $252,530 on March 3 for 100,000 Clover Health shares, a per-share average price of $2.53, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares acquired now represent her stock holdings in the company.

  • Elizabeth Warren Says Wall Street ‘Undermining’ Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren, a vocal critic of Wall Street, said banks are “undermining” sanctions on Russia by snapping up the nation’s corporate bonds and suggesting clients buy assets on the cheap. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpUkraine Update: Israel Premier Meets Putin in MoscowRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian O

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Heading For New Leg Down? Russia's Ukraine Invasion Continues

    The major indexes are nearing February lows as the Ukraine invasion continues. Vertex leads five stocks holding up.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • SoFi Is Preparing to Roll Out Options Trading -- It Could Be a Big Deal

    In SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) most recent earnings call, CFO Chris Lapointe said the company's online brokerage would soon roll out options trading, which will give investors the right to buy or sell a stock at a certain price by a certain date. Because of that diversity of offerings, it might not seem like it, but this feature within the SoFi Invest brokerage could be a big deal.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are having another rough session today. Despite an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this week, Novavax can't seem to shed the perception among some investors that it simply won't be able to compete effectively during the rapidly approaching endemic phase of COVID-19. Novavax, in turn, might experience a hefty downturn in annual sales after this year.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roblox Stock?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been getting a lot of recognition lately due to the rising popularity of the metaverse. Roblox is one of the industry pioneers that is gaining widespread interest following Mark Zuckerberg's announcement that Facebook, now Meta Platforms, will evolve into a metaverse company in the next few years. Interestingly, the Roblox platform is free to join and use.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Again Today

    Capping one of the worst weeks of its life as a stock, Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) share price took a more than 11% hit on Friday. The latest blow was a recommendation downgrade and a deep price target cut from an analyst at a high-profile investment bank. Joining a clutch of fellow prognosticators trimming their expectations for Sea Limited stock was Ranjan Sharma, of JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan.

  • Why Nvidia Lost More of Its Value Than the Broad Market Did on Friday

    A hacker group's deadline appears to have come and gone without any response from the company, although it doesn't necessarily matter.

  • Carl Icahn Slashes His Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital cut its interest in oil-and-gas explorer Occidental Petroleum by nearly a third.

  • These 10 dividend-paying stocks show why cash isn’t trash in this brutal market

    The best shareholders love dividend stocks —and anyone concerned about the current global financial market turmoil should consider them. Dividend stocks give shareholders regular cash payouts year after year. For investors, cash dividends put money in your pocket.

  • Here's Why We're Watching Atreca's (NASDAQ:BCEL) Cash Burn Situation

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • India is exploring a rupee-ruble arrangement for smooth bilateral trade with Russia

    India is looking to strengthen its rupee-ruble arrangement to ensure seamless trade with Russia amid disruptions caused by Western sanctions following the Ukraine war. Indian banks rely on The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, to settle international transactions related to trade and remittances. Indian traders have naturally raised concerns.

  • Here Are 7 Stocks to Play the Rally in Natural Gas

    Producers like EQT, Chesapeake Energy, and Coterra Energy stand to benefit from growing energy demand.

  • Palantir: New Contracts Don’t Alter the Bear Case, Says Analyst

    On February 23, Palantir (PLTR) retweeted a piece by defense media outlet Defense Daily that recounted how the Army’s Intelligence Systems and Analytics office granted Palantir a $34 million task order for CD-2 (Capability Drop 2) earlier in the month. Recall, in October, the U.S. Army’s Program Manager for Intelligence Systems and Analytics had chosen the company to deliver the Army’s Intelligence data fabric and analytics foundation for the Capability Drop 2 program. In tandem with services fo

  • Apple Stock Has Had a Tough Year. That Could Soon Change.

    Tech stocks and the wider U.S. market have faced a difficult year so far. With real yields falling, that could be about to change.

  • Tesla May Have a Path to a $4 Trillion Market Value. Here’s Why.

    Tesla investor Gary Black tweeted out some interesting math Friday, laying out a case for the market cap of the electric-vehicle giant to climb to $4 trillion from less than $1 trillion today.

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.