U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.75
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,228.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,977.00
    -20.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,175.20
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.59
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3741
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5020
    -0.0730 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,782.79
    -984.93 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,118.13
    -63.22 (-5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.28
    -5.19 (-0.02%)
     

Advance America: How to Pawn a Car Title

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When people find themselves in a situation where they need some extra cash right away, title pawn also known as title loans may be a good option. Title loans are secured loans that let people who own cars pawn their car titles and receive cash, often within the same day. Plus, the car owner can continue driving their vehicle as they repay the loan. Here's a quick guide to how pawning a title works.

How Do Title Loans Work?
Getting an online title loan involves handing a vehicle's title to a title lender in exchange for a loan. The borrower then gets to drive their vehicle as they pay back their loan. With title loans, borrowers generally don't need a great credit score to get approved, since they're using their car as collateral to secure the loan. Once the borrower pays back the loan, they'll receive the title back and can continue driving their vehicle worry-free.

Items Needed to Pawn a Car Title
Each state may vary slightly in its rules for pawning car titles. However, car owners generally only need a few things to do so:

  • A vehicle

  • An auto title with the borrower listed as the owner and without liens

  • Proof of income — Bank statements, W2s, Social Security documents, etc.

  • Government-issued ID — State ID, driver's license, passport, etc.

Additionally, car title lenders may ask borrowers for documents that verify the borrower's address and stable employment.

Pawning a Car Title Online
Today, many car title lenders offer online applications for increased convenience. In addition to the items listed above, the borrower will have to provide information about the car, including:

  • Make

  • Model

  • Year

  • Trim level

  • Mileage

Pawning a Car Title in Person
If the borrower goes to the car title lender with their documents to apply, the company will have an employee inspect the vehicle and take the make, model, and year into consideration. They may also use the Kelley Blue Book to help determine value and whether the car qualifies for a loan.

Once the employee finishes, they'll provide the borrower with the loan amount and terms. Should the borrower agree, they'll get the cash that day while keeping their vehicle.

Paying Back the Car Title Loan
Many car title loans last for 30 days. If the borrower pays it back on time, plus a monthly fee, they can keep their vehicle. If they can't pay it back, they can sometimes roll over the loan by paying another monthly fee.

Borrowers should be careful about rolling over, though, as they may quickly get stuck paying back the loan for a long time. Before taking out a title loan, they should make sure they can get the funds to pay it back fast.

Pawning a Car Title Offers Quick Cash
Pawning a car title offers a quick way to get a loan when someone needs cash fast. Vehicle owners can apply for a title loan in person or online with just a few pieces of information and can keep driving their car as they pay off the loan. As long as the car owner can pay back the loan reliably, this could be a suitable method for covering cash shortfalls.

Notice: Information provided in this article is for information purposes only. Consult your financial advisor about your financial circumstances.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advance-america-how-to-pawn-a-car-title-301357446.html

SOURCE Advance America

Recommended Stories

  • Suze Orman says avoid this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celebrity says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • 3 Scary COVID Stocks to Avoid

    George Budwell thinks Fools should avoid Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) with its $2 billion market cap. Patrick Bafuma thinks high-flying Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is about to take a hit, while Taylor Carmichael argues that investors might want to take profits in $33 billion Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON).

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks Made Big Moves Tuesday

    The stock market took a hit on Tuesday, although losses for major market averages were limited to less than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all came under pressure, with worries about retail sales and the state of the consumer economy weighing on market sentiment. Warren Buffett still gets a lot of attention, even in his 90s, and the leader of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has plenty of people watching his investment moves.

  • Nasdaq sinks, Home Depot & Roblox drop, Cathie Wood counters new 'Big Short' short

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Palantir Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars, Accepts Payment in Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars and inviting customers to pay for its data analysis software in gold.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin. Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment before adding precious metals more recently.A spokeswoman for Palantir said

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • Why the entire market is about to take off like a meme stock

    Ryan Payne, President of Payne Capital Management, Host of the Payne Points of Wealth Podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the market impact from the latest retail sales data, investor sentiment, and outlook on market sectors to watch.

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Wednesday. Here’s Why Cryptocurrencies Matter.

    The tech company expects to see a jump in revenue from chips that crypto miners use to conduct their business.

  • Despite Still Being Unprofitable, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Remains in the EV Race

    Naturally, where there are big changes, there are significant opportunities. Companies like Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are trying to get ahead and pave their way in the new environment. Yet, without much revenue, we're concerned about the cash burn. Today we'll take a look at the cash reserves, breakeven projections and assess the situation.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Could AMC Help You Become a Millionaire by 2030?

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) captured the attention of retail traders earlier this year when it caught a meme stock wave and shot up from a low of just under $2 per share in January to a high of about $72 per share in May. At its current price in the low $30s per-share range, it has fallen by nearly 60% from its highs.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Workhorse, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on clean energy investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) or FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) right now? Tesla: 3

  • Could AbbVie Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    When it comes to planning for your financial future, it pays to pack your portfolio with stocks that can keep growing even if the market is falling. In this vein, drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) might be a strong contender for the part of your portfolio that's devoted to stable, stalwart stocks. Its roster of medicines is quite profitable, and it has a handful of other projects to pave the way for revenue growth in the future.

  • T-Mobile is looking into a hack of 100 million customers’ data. Here’s what to do if you think that your data was leaked

    A hacker on an online forum claimed to be selling T-Mobile (TMUS) customers’ private data, including names, Social Security numbers, addresses, phone numbers and drivers license information. Vice’s Motherboard first reported the incident and confirmed the data appeared to be that of T-Mobile customers. “We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity,” a T-Mobile spokesperson said Sunday.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.