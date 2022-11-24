U.S. markets closed

Advance Composite Market Trends and ForecastThe global advance composite market is expected to reach an estimated $10.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in advance composites market to 2027 by application (aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive, marine, construction, consumer goods, pressure vessels, and others), fiber type (carbon composites, s-glass composites and aramid composites), resin type (epoxy composites, phenolic composites, vinyl ester composites, other thermoset, thermoplastic composites), by end product (aerospace and defense, wind energy, transportation, marine, construction, consumer goods, pressure vessels, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advance Composites Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362791/?utm_source=GNW

Advance Composite Market Trends and Forecast
The future of the advance composite market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace and defense, wind energy, transportation, marine, construction, consumer goods, and pressure vessels application. The global advance composite market is expected to reach an estimated $10.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing demand of lightweight materials in the aerospace & defense and automotive industry.

Emerging Trends in the Advance Composite Market
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes R&D projects across supply chain to bring carbon fiber from high end to high volume applications via low-cost carbon fiber, advancements in the production technologies of carbon composites, and recycling of advanced composites

Advance Composite Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global advance composite market by application, fiber type, resin type, end product, and region as follows:

By Application [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Aerospace and Defense
• Wind Energy
• Transportation
• Marine
• Construction
• Consumer Goods
• Pressure Vessels
• Others

By Fiber Type [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Carbon Composites
• S-Glass Composites
• Aramid Composites

By Resin Type [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Epoxy Composites
• Phenolic Composites
• Vinyl Ester Composites
• Other Thermoset
• Thermoplastic Composites

By Region [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Rest of the world
List of Advance Composite Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies advance composite companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the advance composite companies profiled in this report includes-
• Toray Industries Inc.
• Cytec Solvay Group
• Owens Corning
• AGY Holdings
• E.
I Du Pont de Nemours
• Teijin Aramid
Advance Composite Market Insight
• The analyst forecasts that aerospace and defense will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to the increase penetration of composites in next generation commercial aircraft, like Boeing’s B787 and Airbus 380, regional aircraft such as Bombardier’s C Series, and general aviation aircraft such as Cirrus and Diamond.
• Carbon composite will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its beneficial qualities of being lightweight while offering corrosion resistance and high tensile strength.
• North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in end-use industries and steady adoption of advanced composites in wind energy for wind blades.
Features of Advance Composite Market
• Market Size Estimates: Advance composite market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and Volume (M lbs)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, fiber type, resin type and region
• Regional Analysis: Advance Composite market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, fiber type, resin type and regions for the advance composite market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the advance composite market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the advance composite market size?
Answer: The global advance composite market is expected to reach an estimated $10.8 billion by 2027
Q2. What is the growth forecast for advance composite market?
Answer: The advance composite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the advance composite market?
Answer: The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing demand of lightweight materials in the aerospace & defense and automotive industry..
Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for advance composite?
Answer: Aerospace and defense, wind energy, transportation, marine, construction, consumer goods, and pressure vessels applications are the major end use industries for advance composite.
Q5. What are the emerging trends in advance composite market?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes R&D projects across supply chain to bring carbon fiber from high end to high volume applications via low-cost carbon fiber, advancements in the production technologies of carbon composites, and recycling of advanced composites.
Q6. Who are the key advance composite companies?

Answer: Some of the key advance composite companies are as follows:
• Toray Industries Inc.
• Cytec Solvay Group
• Owens Corning
• AGY Holdings
• E.
I Du Pont de Nemours
• Teijin Aramid
Q7.
Which advance composite product segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that carbon composites will remain the largest segment due to its beneficial qualities of being lightweight while offering corrosion resistance and high tensile strength.
Q8: In advance composite market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.
This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global advance composite market by application (aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive, marine, construction, consumer goods, pressure vessels, and others), fiber type (carbon composites, s-glass composites and aramid composites), resin type (epoxy composites, phenolic composites, vinyl ester composites, other thermoset, thermoplastic composites), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

For any questions related to advance composite market or related to advance composite market share, advance composite market analysis, and advance composite market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362791/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


