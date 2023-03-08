U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,990.43
    +4.06 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,784.72
    -71.74 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,555.79
    +25.46 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.53
    +6.81 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.31
    -0.27 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.40
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9090
    -0.0660 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1836
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8550
    -0.2360 (-0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,155.79
    -193.40 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.43
    +0.07 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,942.79
    +23.31 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

Advance voting for Hamilton Centre by-election

·2 min read

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Advance voting has begun for the Hamilton Centre by-election.

Elections Ontario Logo (CNW Group/Elections Ontario)
Elections Ontario Logo (CNW Group/Elections Ontario)

From March 8 to 10, voters can cast their ballots at any advance voting location in Hamilton Centre from 10 AM to 8 PM. Find all dates and locations at voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca

Canadian citizens residing in Hamilton Centre who will be 18 years age or older on election day are eligible to vote.

Registered voters should have received their voter information card with their assigned voting location for election day. Voters who have not received a voter information card can still vote and may need to update or add their information to the voters list with an accepted piece of ID when they go to vote.

For information on when and where to vote, examples of accepted ID and a complete list of candidates, visit elections.on.ca.

Important Dates

  • February 16 to March 10 – Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 PM on March 10. Apply online or download an application form at elections.on.ca.

  • February 16 to March 15 – Vote by special ballot at your returning office from 10 AM to 8 PM. Voting by special ballot is available at the returning office until 6 PM on March 15. Voters will need to complete an application form at elections.on.ca or at their returning office before being able to vote.

  • February 16 to March 16 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office.

  • March 15 to 16 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

  • March 16 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM.

  • March 16 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/08/c4854.html

Recommended Stories

  • Military Contractors Square Off Over F-35 Jet Engine Program

    Raytheon’s Pratt & Whitney is now an exclusive supplier, but GE’s plans to edge in on the $1.7 trillion program are causing a clash among lobbyists.

  • India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

    U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia have begun to erode the dollar's decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India - Russia's top outlet for seaborne crude - have been settled in other currencies. India's oil trade, in response to the turmoil of sanctions and the Ukraine war, provides the strongest evidence so far of a shift into other currencies that could prove lasting. The country is the world's number three importer of oil and Russia became its leading supplier after Europe shunned Moscow's supplies following its invasion of Ukraine begun in February last year.

  • The US government hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling — triggering fears of a nasty fallout for Americans. Here are 3 harmful ways it could really impact you

    Are you prepared for “extraordinary measures”?

  • Summers, Blanchard Spar Over Long-Run Level of Interest Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers took the over while ex-International Monetary Fund chief economist Olivier Blanchard took the under in a good-natured debate on Tuesday about the level of interest rates over the long haul.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicarePowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededXi’s Frustration at Biden Grows

  • DeSantis' hand-picked Walt Disney World oversight board meets for the first time

    A new board controlling Walt Disney World's special taxing district in Florida will meet for the first time on Wednesday, as Governor Ron DeSantis' hand-picked group gets ready to end the entertainment giant's "corporate kingdom." Nothing in the language of the legislation creating the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District gives the board of supervisors authority to direct Walt Disney Co's content. Nevertheless, Republican DeSantis has spoken out against the media company's "woke agenda."

  • U.S. job openings fall less than expected; prior month's data revised higher

    U.S. job openings fell less than expected in January and data for the prior month was revised higher, pointing to persistently tight labor market conditions that likely will keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates for longer. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, had decreased by 410,000 to 10.8 million on the last day of January, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank would likely need to hike rates more than expected and he opened the door to a half-percentage-point increase this month to combat inflation after a recent raft of strong data.

  • Palantir lands $99.6 million deal with U.S. State Department

    Palantir Technologies Inc has won a contract to sell up to $99.6 million worth of software to the U.S. Department of State for monitoring the health of the diplomatic corps, the company told Reuters ahead of a Wednesday announcement. The U.S. data analytics firm said the project - Axiom - would help the Bureau of Medical Services respond faster to any health crises faced by the embassy staff and their families. The news reflects how Palantir is aiming to secure government deals beyond the military and intelligence work central to its business, even as analysts have said such opportunities are being delayed by the U.S. budget scrutiny.

  • Stocks Waver on Jobs Data With Focus on Powell: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fluctuated as data showing a hot labor market bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve will need to keep its policy tighter for longer, with traders focused on Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Global Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%Powell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If

  • Biden wants to tax high-earners to save Medicare

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose raising the Medicare tax on high earners to help keep the federal insurance program solvent as part of his budget to be released on Thursday, the White House said. The tax increase is part of a package of proposals aimed at extending the solvency of the Medicare’s Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund by at least 25 years, the White House said. Biden has sought to link Republicans to the idea of cutting funding for Medicare as part of negotiations over increasing the United States' $31.4 trillion debt limit.

  • White House Is 'Aware of' Silvergate Situation, Spokeswoman Says

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the presidential administration is monitoring Silvergate Bank's situation, and said Congress must act.

  • Walgreens internal memo says it is following the law on abortion pill distribution

    Walgreens faces backlash over misperception of its intent to sell abortion pill in some states.

  • TikTok campaign targets Biden on proposed Alaska oil project

    A social media campaign urging President Joe Biden to reject an oil development project on Alaska's remote North Slope has rapidly gained steam on TikTok and other platforms, reflecting the unease many young Americans feel about climate change. The #StopWillow campaign has garnered more than 50 million views and counting, and was trending in the top 10 topics on TikTok, as users voiced their concerns that Biden wouldn't stick to his campaign promises to curtail oil drilling. “With all of the progress that the U.S. government has made on climate change, it now feels like they’re turning their backs by allowing Willow to go through," Thayer said.

  • SoFi sues over student-loan pause to force borrowers to resume making payments

    Tens of millions of borrowers have had their student-debt payments paused. But one big fintech company disapproves and wants the payments resumed.

  • Fed's Powell previews tougher rate hike path, starting soon

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday foreshadowed key elements of the central bank's upcoming rate-setting meeting: A half-point increase is on the table and updated policymaker forecasts are likely to feature a high point for rates above the 5.1% in their last projections in December. Economic data released since the Fed's last meeting, held Jan. 31-Feb. 1, has surprised consistently to the upside, suggesting the 4.5 percentage points of rate hikes since March 2022 have yet to sufficiently slow the economy to beat back inflation. "Nothing about the data suggests to me that we've tightened too much - indeed, it suggests that we still have work to do," Powell said.

  • Russia says it is considering a challenge to US nominee to head World Bank

    Russia is consulting with its allies about challenging the U.S. nominee to head the World Bank, Moscow's top representative at the bank said on Tuesday, a move that could complicate what was expected to be a smooth succession process. Russia remains a voting member of the World Bank, although the bank halted all programs in Russia and Belarus last March, citing what it called "hostilities against the people of Ukraine" following Russia's invasion. Roman Marshavin, the World Bank executive director who represents Russia and Syria, told Reuters the "listing of potential candidates and consultations are still ongoing," but gave no details.

  • TikTok ban: Senators to introduce legislation to shut down social app

    Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and John Thune (R-SD) are set to introduce a bill that would ban TikTok.

  • Former Clinton and Obama aid official identified as having died amid severe turbulence aboard Bombardier private jet

    Dana Hyde was said to have been en route home Friday with her husband and son from a trip to tour colleges in New England.

  • Biden to Release His Budget Proposal Thursday. What It Means for the Debt Ceiling Fight and Stocks.

    President Joe Biden has previously called for raising top tax rates on the ultrarich, increasing the corporate tax rate to 28%, and hiking taxes on stock buybacks.

  • New Social Security Plan to Raise Full Retirement Age to 70

    A group of Senators is working on a plan to shore up Social Security by raising the retirement age from 67 to 70, along with other changes to how Social Security benefits are financed. Here's what you need to know. … Continue reading → The post New Social Security Plan to Raise Full Retirement Age to 70 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What China’s Powerful Financial Regulator Means for PBOC

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s sweeping changes to the financial regulatory system will see the central bank lose some of its functions to a new and enlarged oversight body, leaving it focused on broader economic and financial stability management.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Global Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%Powell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepa