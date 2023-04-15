Advance ZincTek Limited's (ASX:ANO) On An Uptrend But Financial Prospects Look Pretty Weak: Is The Stock Overpriced?

Advance ZincTek's (ASX:ANO) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past month. However, we decided to pay close attention to its weak financials as we are doubtful that the current momentum will keep up, given the scenario. In this article, we decided to focus on Advance ZincTek's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Advance ZincTek is:

7.3% = AU$2.4m ÷ AU$33m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Advance ZincTek's Earnings Growth And 7.3% ROE

On the face of it, Advance ZincTek's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.3%. But then again, Advance ZincTek's five year net income shrunk at a rate of 18%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

That being said, we compared Advance ZincTek's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 3.4% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Advance ZincTek fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Advance ZincTek Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 117%,Advance ZincTek's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Its usually very hard to sustain dividend payments that are higher than reported profits. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Advance ZincTek by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Advance ZincTek. Specifically, it has shown quite an unsatisfactory performance as far as earnings growth is concerned, and a poor ROE and an equally poor rate of reinvestment seem to be the reason behind this inadequate performance. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Advance ZincTek's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

