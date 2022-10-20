Advanced Analytics Market Size Will Attain USD 201.8 Billion by 2030 growing at 23.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

TOKYO , Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Advanced Analytics Market Size accounted for USD 30.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 201.8 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2022 to 2030.



Advanced Analytics Market Statistics

Global advanced analytics market value was USD 30.9 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 23.3% from 2022 to 2030

As per a recent research, Netflix approximately saves USD 1 Billion yearly using big data analytics

North America advanced analytics market revenue gathered over 45% market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific advanced analytics market growth will record noteworthy CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

Based on type, big data analytics segment accounted for around 36% of the overall market share in 2021

Growing adoption of big data is a popular advanced analytics market trend fueling the industry demand

Advanced Analytics Market Growth Factors

Increasing adoption of big data

Rising base of fraudulent activities

Surging popularity of online shopping





Advanced Analytics Market Report Coverage:

Market Advanced Analytics Market Advanced Analytics Market Size 2021 USD 30.9 Billion Advanced Analytics Market Forecast 2030 USD 201.8 Billion Advanced Analytics Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 23.3% Advanced Analytics Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Advanced Analytics Market Base Year 2021 Advanced Analytics Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End-Use, And By Geography Advanced Analytics Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Altair Engineering, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), International Business Machines Corporation, KNIME, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RapidMiner, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Trianz. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Advanced Analytics Market Dynamics

When used properly, data analytics has the power to transform businesses and give them a major competitive advantage. When implemented properly, data analytics adoption increases profit margins, customer happiness and retention, fosters innovation, and supports the creation of new business. These elements encourage the expansion of the global market for advanced analytics.

Story continues

By enhancing decision-making and visibility throughout the whole value chain, advanced analytics enhance value and provide executives with the information they need to run operations more successfully at the organizational level. Asian conglomerates have a great opportunity to leverage analytics to obtain deeper insights, cooperate across holdings and business units, and identify new growth prospects in addition to process digitization and automation. These elements help the global market for advanced analytics to grow.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Advanced Analytics Market Share

Analytics played a bigger role than ever before during these historic times. To identify deaths connected to COVID-19, many models were created. Most people want to see the information and comprehend the facts in a world that is changing so quickly. Organizations operating in an environment that is continuously changing need to know how to react in circumstances like COVID-19. For such dynamic development, advanced analytics adoption is essential. In the upcoming years, firms will need to be adaptable if they want to plan for the new normal and evaluate their labor, production, and service strategies.

Advanced Analytics Industry Key takeaways:

53% of the companies adopt big data analytics

55% of North American businesses have adopted big data analytics

45% of the companies run at least some big data workloads in the cloud

95% of the businesses need to manage unstructured data

90% of the IT professionals plan to increase spending on Business Intelligence (BI) tools

Businesses that use big data saw a remarkable profit increase margin of 8-10%

Global Advanced Analytics Market Business Strategies

In January 2021, Pangea and Bain & Company announced a buyout. The acquisition will make it easier for Pangea to collaborate with Bain & Company consultants. The two businesses can provide outstanding client results by fusing data science capabilities with Bain's strategic insights.





In March 2019, FICO and Equifax have partnered to create the data decisions cloud. The new decision data cloud is a complete data and analytics suite that solves important requirements in risk, management, and compliance, allowing financial institutions to better and more quickly satisfy customer demands.





Advanced Analytics Market Segmentation

The global advanced analytics is segmented as type, deployment, enterprise, and end-use. Based on type, the market is segmented as big data analytics, business analytics, customer analytics, risk analytics, statistical analysis, and others. By deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. By enterprise, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Further, end-use is segregated as BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, military & defense, and others.

Advanced Analytics Market Regional Growth

The global advanced analytics market is divided into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The advanced analytics market share has historically been led by North America, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the projection period. The development of advanced analytics in this area is fueled by the presence of significant end-user industry players, high private organization investments, and high technological adoption by private sectors/organizations, which eventually fuel market growth.

On the other hand, the advanced analytics market is anticipated to experience the quickest CAGR growth in Asia-Pacific over the next few years. To meet the demands of digitally savvy Asian consumers, Asian businesses are spending more in technology to become more digital and flexible. By 2020, there will be 3.1 billion unique mobile subscribers in the APAC region, up from the current 2.7 billion. As businesses generate more data across several customer touch points, they are integrating advanced analytics into their operations to monitor performance, segment customers, and offer insightful data that aids in changing organizational strategy.

Advanced Analytics Market Players

The major players involved in the advanced analytics market involve Altair Engineering, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Microsoft Corporation, KNIME, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., RapidMiner, Inc., and Trianz.

