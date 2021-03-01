Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market 2020-2024- Amphenol Corp., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Digital Control Systems Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024
NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market is poised to grow by USD 56.95 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
The report on the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the global construction market.
The advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market analysis includes fitting segment, product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies rapid urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market covers the following areas:
Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Sizing
Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Forecast
Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Amphenol Corp.
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Digital Control Systems Inc.
E + E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H
Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd (GSS)
Honeywell International Inc.
Johnson Controls International Plc
SICK AG
Siemens AG
Vaisala Oyj
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
NDIR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Chemical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Fitting
Market segments
Comparison by Fitting
Wall-mount - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Retrofit - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Fitting
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Volume drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amphenol Corp.
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Digital Control Systems Inc.
E + E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H
Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd (GSS)
Honeywell International Inc.
Johnson Controls International Plc
SICK AG
Siemens AG
Vaisala Oyj
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
