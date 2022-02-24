Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe to Increase by USD 498.46 Mn | Featuring Top Vendors Including Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., CeramTec GmbH, and Corning Inc | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe is set to grow by USD 498.46 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of about 4.20% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by material (alumina ceramics, zirconia, aluminum titanate ceramic, silicon carbide ceramic, and others) and geography (Germany, Italy, UK, France, and Rest of Europe). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.
Key takeaways from Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe study
The Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe to increase by USD 498.46 million at 4.20% CAGR between 2021 and 2026
3.10% year-over-year growth expected in 2022
37% market growth to originate in Germany during the forecast period
Alumina ceramics segment accounted for maximum growth in the market.
Dominant vendors include Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., and others.
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., KYOCERA Corp., McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Rauschert GmbH, Vesuvius Plc among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
The vendors in the market compete on the basis of factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution network. While some companies are more specialized than others with respect to particular commodities, others have larger financial resources.
Key Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Material:
Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe: Growth Drivers and Challenges
The use of advanced ceramics in medical implants and devices is one of the major factors driving the Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe to grow. The European Medical Agency's clearance has resulted in a surge in demand for advanced ceramics in knee and hip reconstruction.
During the projection period, the increased incidence of osteoporosis and the resulting fractures are expected to encourage the adoption of glass-ceramic implants. Dentists have been employing ceramics for restoring veneers for a long time and have enthusiastically embraced the new technology. As a result, the market will rise as sophisticated ceramics are increasingly used in medical implants and equipment.
"Although the use of advanced ceramics will further boost the market growth, the high cost compared with metals and alloys might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.
The Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe report answers questions such as:
Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?
What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast of Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe through 2026?
Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?
What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe market?
What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe?
Advanced Ceramics Market Scope in Europe
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 498.46 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.10
Regional analysis
Europe
Performing market contribution
Germany at 37%
Key consumer countries
Germany, Italy, UK, France, and Rest of Europe
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., KYOCERA Corp., McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Rauschert GmbH, and Vesuvius Plc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Material
Market segments
Comparison by Material
Alumina ceramics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Zirconia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Aluminum titanate ceramic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Silicon carbide ceramic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Material
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc.
CeramTec GmbH
CoorsTek Inc.
Corning Inc.
KYOCERA Corp.
McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
Rauschert GmbH
Vesuvius Plc
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
