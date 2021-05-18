U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

Advanced Ceramics Market worth $13.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Advanced Ceramics Market by Material (Alumina, Zirconia, Titanate, Silicon Carbide), Application, End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Medical, Defense & Security, Environmental, Chemical) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Advanced Ceramics Market size is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2026 from USD 10.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=78409610

Browse in-depth TOC on "Advanced Ceramics Market"

176 – Tables
41 – Figures
135 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/advanced-ceramic-market-78409610.html

Increasing demand for advanced ceramics in areas such as 5G connectivity, AI, IoT, and 3D printing technology is driving demand. This rise in demand is supported by the superior properties of ceramics to withstand corrosive, high-temperature, and hazardous chemical environments. The advanced ceramics market is also expected to benefit from the growing demand for replacement of metals and conventional materials in end use industries such as energy & power, automotive, electronics, and military & defense. In addition, advanced ceramics are also used in a wide range of medical devices such as implants, medical sensors, hip and knee joints, pacemakers and heart pumps, and drug delivery devices which is projected to further drive the market.

Based on material, alumina ceramics is estimated to be the largest market in the overall advanced ceramics market in 2021.

Alumina ceramics possess various properties such as extreme hardness, high density, wear resistance, thermal conductivity, high stiffness, chemical resistance, and compressive strength which make them suitable for wide variety of applications such as in nozzles, circuits, piston engines, and others. It offers up to twenty times the thermal conductivity amongst of other oxides. High purity alumina is usable in both oxidizing and reducing atmospheres.

Based on application, monolithic ceramics is expected to be the largest advanced ceramics consuming application in 2021.

Monolithic ceramics offer high durability, reliability, and protection against higher temperature that help increase the component's life. These ceramics are used in industries that require high-temperature operations. These ceramics are widely used in end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, power generation, military & defense, transportation, electrical & electronics, and medical. They are widely used in manufacturing medical devices, implants, and industrial components.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=78409610

Based on end-use industry, electrical & electronics is expected to be the largest advanced ceramics consumer in 2021.

Ceramic-based components are essential in products such as smartphones, computers, televisions, and automotive electronics. Advanced ceramics are used in manufacturing various electronics component, including capacitors, insulators, integrated circuit packages, piezoelectric components, and others. These ceramic components possess excellent properties including good insulation, piezoelectric & dielectric properties, and superconductivity, which makes them highly preferred in the electronics industry.

Based on region, APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the advanced ceramics market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share amongst other regions in the advanced ceramics market in 2020, in terms of value. The rising demand from the electrical & electronics, medical, and automotive industries is driving the growth of the market in APAC. Rollout of 5G technology and innovations in medical electronics are expected to drive the consumption of advanced ceramics in the region. India and China are projected to be the fastest-growing markets in the region during the forecast period due to growing population, urbanization, technological advancements such as 5G, IoT, and supportive government regulations.

The key players in the advanced ceramics market include Kyocera Corporation (Japan), CeramTec (US), CoorsTek (US), Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials (US), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), and 3M (US). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, joint ventures, agreements, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemical Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

  1. Automotive Ceramics Market by Material (Alumina Oxide Ceramic, Titanate Oxide Ceramic, Zirconia Oxide Ceramic), Application (Automotive Engine Parts, Automotive Exhaust Systems, Automotive Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
    https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-ceramic-market-127800594.html

  2. Ceramic Coatings Market by Type (Oxide coatings, Carbide coatings, Nitride coatings, and others), by Technology (Thermal spray, PVD, CVD, and Others), by Application (Transportation & Automotive, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial goods, Healthcare, and Others) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2020
    https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ceramic-coatings-market-70100429.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

