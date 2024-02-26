Advanced Chip Firms Want $70 Billion In US Funds, Raimondo Says

(Bloomberg) -- Advanced semiconductor companies have requested more than double the amount of available federal funds for projects under construction in the US, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

Leading-edge firms — which include Intel Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. — are seeking more than $70 billion from the 2022 Chips Act, Raimondo said Monday in remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

The Chips Act set aside $39 billion in grants — plus loans and loan guarantees valued at $75 billion — to revitalize US semiconductor manufacturing after decades of production abroad. The Commerce Department plans to spend $28 billion of that $39 billion pool on leading-edge facilities, Raimondo said Monday.

Three grants have been announced so far for companies that manufacture older-generation semiconductors, totaling more than $1.5 billion. Major, multi-billion dollar announcements are expected over the coming weeks for advanced projects, which cost tens of billions of dollars to stand up.

Intel is in talks with President Joe Biden’s administration for more than $10 billion in incentives spread across grants and loans, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. US officials aim to announce awards, including Intel’s, by the end of March.

