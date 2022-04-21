U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.75
    +33.25 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,288.00
    +209.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,149.50
    +144.75 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.80
    +18.10 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.23
    +1.04 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.10
    -8.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    -0.44 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0922
    +0.0069 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.92
    -1.45 (-6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3084
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8940
    -0.0330 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,211.84
    +453.48 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.89
    +14.92 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,626.35
    -2.87 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Advanced Communication and Collaboration Solutions Boost Efficiency for Frontline Workers in Global Financial Services

·3 min read

Technology providers to partner with service and software experts to better address the needs of a hybrid workforce, finds Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis reveals that technology vendors are rolling out new and improved communication, collaboration, and contact center solutions to help financial service institutions connect a workforce that is more widely distributed than ever before. Comprising various business types, including commercial and consumer lending, investment agencies, and insurance collections, the global financial services sector employs diverse worker roles across back-office and frontline staff, including industry-specific and general business roles. With 87% of financial institutions employing frontline workers globally, vendors will be particularly concerned with delivering technologies that can enhance service delivery for this cohort in addition to in-office users.

Advanced Communication and Collaboration Solutions Boost Efficiency for Frontline Workers in Global Financial Services
Advanced Communication and Collaboration Solutions Boost Efficiency for Frontline Workers in Global Financial Services

For further information on this analysis, Growth Opportunities for Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center Solutions in the Financial Services Industry, please visit: https://frost.ly/77z

"As the financial services industry emphasizes customer service support, it prioritizes customer experience investments over communications and collaboration technology. Digital technologies, including the rise of cloud meetings, messaging and calling services, application programming interfaces (APIs), and programmability are enabling organizations and their technology partners to more effectively empower office, frontline, and remote workers," noted Robert Arnold, Principal Analyst, ICT, Frost & Sullivan. "Technology vendors need to tailor solutions to different types of users and integrate software tools with mission-critical workflows to automate business processes, streamline decision-making, and increase employee and customer satisfaction."

Arnold added, "The most successful vendors will be the ones that leverage best practices, including portfolio breadth, solution functionality and packaging, partnerships, and channel programs that have worked well in different verticals."

To leverage greater opportunities within the increasingly digitalized financial services industry, technology vendors should:

  • Offer a unified platform: Financial services organizations are looking to invest in unified communications and collaboration (UCC) and contact center solutions while also making UCC tools available to customer care agents.

  • Develop capabilities in cloud meetings and messaging: They need to employ synchronous and asynchronous collaboration tools to empower frontline workers to collaborate anywhere, anytime, on any device and network.

  • Tailor solution packages: Pre-packaged service and device offerings can help automate the quoting, sales, and provisioning of financial industry solutions.

  • Partner with specialists: Collaborating with vertically specialized software, device, and services vendors can enable communications technology providers to gain unique capabilities and engage customer stakeholders outside of IT.

  • Develop channel programs: To form relations in other industries, vendors must employ robust channel programs with compelling vertically oriented incentives, training, sales collateral, and lead-generation tools.

Growth Opportunities for Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center Solutions in the Financial Services Industry is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Information & Communications Technologies research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Growth Opportunities for Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center Solutions in the Financial Services Industry

K6F2

Contact:

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications
T: +65 6890 0926
E: melissa.tan@frost.com

https://www.frost.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-communication-and-collaboration-solutions-boost-efficiency-for-frontline-workers-in-global-financial-services-301529823.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/21/c8222.html

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Data Rules Risk Making China ‘Digital Island,’ Companies Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s “uniquely restrictive” data laws risk boosting U.S. firms’ cost of doing business in the No. 2 economy and could lead to digital decoupling, a new report from an American business group warns.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesUkraini

  • BHP cuts copper output outlook over Chile protests, environmental concerns

    Chile, the world's top copper producer, earlier this month sued BHP among others miners over alleged environmental damages caused by its operations in the Atacama salt flats. That, along with road blockades, threats of work stoppage over alleged worker contract breaches, and surging COVID-19 infections at Escondida has affected production at the project, which houses the world's largest copper deposit. "Our Chilean assets experienced a challenging operating environment in the March 2022 quarter due to a reduction in our operational workforce as a result of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Chile," the miner said in its third-quarter production report.

  • Top Tech Stocks for May 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • BHP Sees 8% Drop in Iron Ore Exports Amid Logistical Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest mining company, reported quarterly iron ore shipments fell 8% from the previous three months as production was affected by coronavirus-related manpower issues and planned maintenance. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S

  • Chip-Starved Firms Are Scavenging Silicon From Washing Machines

    (Bloomberg) -- A major industrial conglomerate has resorted to buying washing machines and tearing out the semiconductors inside for use in its own chip modules, according to the CEO of a company central to the chipmaking supply chain.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning t

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Better Metaverse Stock: Roblox vs. Unity Software

    There are several ways investors can benefit from the metaverse, an emerging tech trend that aims to connect people located anywhere on Earth in a virtual, three-dimensional world. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are two companies that could help make the metaverse a reality. Roblox provides a platform for developers for creating, publishing, and operating 3D experiences, and allows users to consume those experiences on different types of devices.

  • China Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March, procuring the fuel at a discount as other nations move to ban deliveries due to the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China St

  • Tennessee Court of Appeals Orders Recusal of Trial Court Judge and Vacates Default Judgment on Liability Against Endo

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that the Tennessee Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court judge's order denying a motion for recusal by Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Clay County et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., (formerly known as Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al.), pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, and remanded the case for

  • Oil rises as investors focus on lower supply from Russia, Libya

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday as concerns about supply as the European Union (EU) mulls a potential ban on Russian oil imports, days after diminished supplies from Libya rocked the market. Brent crude futures rose $1.11, or 1%, to $107.91 a barrel at 0852 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 87 cents, or 0.9%, to 103.06 a barrel.

  • Top Communications Stocks for May 2022

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for May 2022.

  • Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

    Ford looks to boost its production of Mustang Mach-Es amid global supply chain and raw material issues.

  • JPMorgan Loses Lead Role on China Deal After ‘Uninvestable’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troop

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).