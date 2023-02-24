U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.10
    -61.22 (-1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,711.54
    -442.37 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,355.96
    -234.44 (-2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,876.94
    -31.15 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.04
    -0.35 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    -8.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.40 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0600 (+1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1954
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2350
    +1.5840 (+1.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,445.29
    -541.48 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.16
    -10.89 (-2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,875.35
    -32.37 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     
RIGHT NOW:

Hot PCE Index Hits Tech Stocks Like Apple, Tesla

Advanced Communications and Collaboration Tools for Frontline Workers Report 2022 Featuring 8x8, Atos, Avaya, Cisco, GoTo, Intermedia, Microsoft, Mitel, RingCentral, Theatro Labs, Wildix, & Zoom

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Empowering Frontline Workers to Drive Business Transformation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study provides an analyst perspective on the opportunity to empower frontline workers with advanced communications and collaboration tools.

It includes data from a survey of global IT and telecom decision-makers to quantify investment priorities and gain insights into tools used to enhance frontline worker productivity. The study also identifies best practices and growth strategies for technology developers and service providers targeting organizations employing frontline workers.

Frontline workers are a key part of the workforce in the majority of organizations. Out of approximately two and a half billion non-desk/frontline workers around the world, an estimated one billion require tailored communications and collaboration tools to complete their job tasks.

There is no perfect definition of frontline workers. Generally, front liners are employees within an organization who must be physically present at a business or customer location to perform their job duties. Frontline workers comprise a diverse category of workers that typically do not perform their job tasks full-time at a desk. Other characteristics that frontline workers have in common include indoor or outdoor mobility and the need for wireless connectivity, hands-free communication tools, ruggedized communications devices, and integration with vertical apps and/or IoT devices.

Frontline worker communications and collaboration requirements differ based on the job tasks they perform. Workflows vary significantly by industry and job function, which suggests that communications and collaboration tools must be tailored for different types of frontline workers.

Most technology vendors and service providers still lack clearly defined frontline worker strategies. Certain vendors have, however, launched vertical strategies, which aim to provide tailored capabilities to both desk and frontline workers in selected verticals.

To empower frontline workers, technology developers and service providers must understand key industry challenges, trends, and workflows. Tailored solution functionality, packaging, and pricing may be required. Broader solutions portfolios that enable one-stop shopping can provide value in certain verticals. Dedicated vertical experts within provider organizations, as well as multi-party industry alliances, can help communications providers develop strong value propositions for targeted verticals.

A combination of legacy and next-generation tools, tailored for each vertical, can provide the greatest value to different frontline workers.

Alongside the communications and collaboration tools typically used by office workers, equipping frontline workers may also require unique devices and services:

  • Devices and solutions to support on-premises or campus mobility: digital enhanced cordless telecommunications (DECT), voice-over wireless

  • Local access network (VoWLAN), push-to-talk, walkie-talkie, overhead paging, and wearable devices and peripherals, intelligent voice assistants and/or custom-tailored hands-free/voice-controlled devices

  • Devices and solutions to support field or customer jobsite mobility: vehicle-mounted devices designed for hands-free use and tracking, "communications in a box" for kiosk or emergency deployments, ruggedized devices for harsh environments

  • API-enabled integrations to embed communications with shift scheduling applications, inventory management, property management systems and other vertical solutions

  • Vertical-specific integrations and deployments

  • Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled data reporting analytics

  • Artificial reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR)-enabled tools

  • API/communications platform as a service (CPaaS)-enabled notifications and alerts

  • Industry compliance (e.g., Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Payment Card Industry (PCI), USA Patriot Act, Sarbanes-Oxley, Basel II)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

  • Research Objectives and Methodology

  • Respondent Profile

2. Introduction, Definitions and Key Findings

  • Introduction

  • The Frontline Worker Opportunity

  • Frontline Workers Defined

  • Equipping Frontliners with the Right Tools

  • Key Findings

3. IT/Telecom Investment Decision Maker Survey Data and Analysis

  • Top Business Goals

  • Communications and Collaboration Investment Drivers

  • Frontline Workers are the Backbone of Most Organizations' Workforces

  • Crucial Technology Investment Drivers

  • Crucial and Very Important Technology Investment Drivers

  • Crucial and Very Important Technology Investment Drivers, By Vertical

  • Perceptions of Whether Frontline Workers are Digitally Well Equipped

  • Perceptions of Whether Frontline Workers are Digitally Well Equipped, By Vertical

  • Technologies Frontline Workers are Using Today

  • Technologies Frontline Workers are Using Today, By Vertical

  • Technologies in which Organizations Plan to Invest to Empower Frontline Workers

  • Technologies in which Organizations Plan to Invest, By Vertical

  • Crucial Capabilities when Investing in Communications and Collaboration Solutions to Empower Frontline Workers

  • Crucial and Very Important Capabilities when Investing in Communications and Collaboration Solutions to Empower Frontline Workers

  • Crucial and Very Important Provider/Vendor Capabilities, By Vertical

  • Communications and Collaboration Tools Used Most by Frontline Workers

  • Factors Preventing Organizations from Meeting or Exceeding Frontline Worker Enablement Goals

4. Communications Provider Vertical Strategies and Growth Opportunities

  • Communications Provider Vertical Strategies

  • 8x8

  • Atos

  • Avaya

  • Cisco

  • GoTo

  • Intermedia

  • Microsoft

  • Mitel

  • RingCentral

  • Theatro Labs

  • Wildix

  • Zoom

  • Telecom Operators

  • Growth Opportunities in the Frontline Worker Market Segment

5. Additional Survey Data

  • Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Manage Shifts and Schedules

  • Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Access Applications and/or Data Remotely

  • Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Work Collaboratively With Teammates

  • Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Interact with Office Workers or Management Efficiently

  • Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Track and Document their Work

  • Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Interact with Customers Efficiently

  • Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Access Integrated Information Sources

  • Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Summary - Bottom 2 Box

  • Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Summary - Mean Scores

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Enterprise Telephony (e.g., PBX/UC, Cloud PBX/UCaaS)

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Cloud Video Meetings

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Team Messaging/Team Spaces

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Self-service Analytics

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Learning and Performance Management Systems

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Artificial Intelligence

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Virtual/Remote Workspaces

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Tablets (Including Foldables)

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Security and Protection for Every Employee, Device, and End Point

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Mobile/Smartphones

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Software Bots

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Internet of Things (IoT)

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Mixed/Augmented/Virtual Reality

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Wearable Devices

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Mobile Identity

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Biometric Authentication Methods

  • Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization Using Today: Summary - Don't Need/No Plans To Invest

  • Importance of Vendor/Provider Capabilities: Provider Deep Knowledge of Your Industry's Challenges

  • Importance of Vendor/Provider Capabilities: Tailored Solutions for Your Frontline Workers' Unique Needs

  • Importance of Vendor/Provider Capabilities: Communications Solutions Integration with Mission-Critical Workflows

  • Importance of Vendor/Provider Capabilities: Provider Partnerships with Vertical Solution Specialists

  • Importance of Capabilities: End-to-End Solutions Portfolio (Infrastructure, Services, Applications, Devices, Etc.)

  • Importance of Capabilities: Dedicated Vertical Experts within Provider Organization

  • Importance of Capabilities: Summary - Bottom 2 Box

  • Importance of Capabilities: Summary - Mean Scores

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bful74

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-communications-and-collaboration-tools-for-frontline-workers-report-2022-featuring-8x8-atos-avaya-cisco-goto-intermedia-microsoft-mitel-ringcentral-theatro-labs-wildix--zoom-301755331.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Once Again Suspends Deliveries Of 787 Dreamliners: What You Need To Know

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) suspended deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners following a new issue that was found in a component used near the front of the plane, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. Boeing said that in reviewing certification records, it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead. We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation." Deliveries of the long-haul plane hav

  • Boeing shares fall after new Dreamliner delivery halt

    Boeing, while reviewing certification records, said on Thursday it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead," leading to a pause in deliveries months after they were allowed to resume in August. It was supplied by Spirit AeroSystems, which said it was too early to assert it made the "analysis error." Some analysts said the latest hiccup in 787 deliveries should not result in any design changes and jets in service should continue to fly.

  • Walmart to close 2 Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers

    Walmart has notified state and local officials that it will close two Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers. A market manager for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed notice with the Oregon WARN workforce retraining office that it would permanently close its stores at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave. The closings mean 580 workers will lose their jobs: 201 at the Hayden Meadows Drive store and 379 at the 82nd Avenue store. Affected workers were informed Wednesday and are eligible to apply for open jobs at other Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • How much money did India save in a year by buying Russian fuel?

    The West-led sanctions on Russia’s oil trade following the Ukraine invasion benefited India the most. In less than a year, the country has saved an estimated $4 billion (30,000 crore rupees) by importing Russian crude oil.

  • We’re in our 60s and have lost $250,000 in our 401(k) plans — can we still retire?

    See: At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age? It is wonderful to hear how much you and your husband have saved for retirement, though I am so sorry to hear about your 401(k) losses. You certainly are not alone — many retirement savers have seen losses in their investment accounts in the last year, and it is a very hard sight to see.

  • Here's some bad news for employees looking for raises, remote work and shorter work weeks

    This week, Payscale released the results of its bellwether survey, the 2023 Compensation Best Practices Report. It’s not wonderful news for employees: fewer employers are offering pay raises and those that will aren’t exactly being generous. As for folks who love the idea of more flexibility in their working lives? The survey reveals there’s a growing kibosh on remote work arrangements. Senator Bernie Sanders’ four-day work week? Forget about it.

  • Flexible work prompts CVS Health to sell Woonsocket office space

    An office building with parking for 125 cars is on the market, and 90 CVS workers will be reassigned to other corporate locations.

  • Real estate slump hits home as Wells Fargo axes hundreds of mortgage bankers days after taking some to a California resort

    Several Wells Fargo mortgage bankers were at a retreat at Palm Desert just a few weeks ago. Now, many of them have lost their jobs.

  • Ford Motor Turns to Industry Outsider to Reverse China Slump

    Ford Motor promoted Sam Wu to head its China business as the American car maker struggles to reverse its dwindling market share in the world’s biggest car market.

  • BASF to Cut 2,600 Jobs as Energy Crisis Hits German Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- BASF SE plans to cut 2,600 jobs and reduce production in Germany as Europe’s biggest chemical producer braces itself for a future without cheap Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as D

  • Airlines Are Posting Big Profits After Raising Fares, Cutting Costs

    The post-Covid recovery has taken hold as travelers take advantage of reopened borders, while carriers benefit from cost-cutting efforts.

  • Google asks workers to share desks amid mass layoffs

    Employees at the search giant will be matched with a partner and alternate days for reporting into the office.

  • Rolls-Royce Surges After CEO Vows Higher Returns in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc surged the most in more than two years after new Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic embarked on a strategic review, saying the UK engineering firm has underperformed financially for years.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Russian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPutin Says

  • Musk Trial Win a ‘Non Sequitur’ in Twitter Sitter Case, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Elon Musk is reading too much into his win at a securities fraud trial in San Francisco if he thinks the result has any bearing on his 2018 deal with the agency requiring a Tesla Inc. lawyer to screen his company-related tweets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is H

  • How Can I Estimate My Retirement Expenses?

    Anticipating your retirement expenses is key to saving the right amount in 401(k)s, IRAs and more. Although getting exact figures might not be possible, projecting costs for healthcare, housing and lifestyle can help you create a realistic savings goal during … Continue reading → The post How to Estimate Your Expenses in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lordstown Motors Recalls Endurance EV Pickup Truck

    Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors issued a recall and halted production of its Endurance pickup truck, only months after starting to make the vehicle. Lordstown Motors said Thursday that the recall affects 19 vehicles that are either held by customers or being used internally at the company. Lordstown Motors said it is working with suppliers to conduct a root-cause analysis of each issue.