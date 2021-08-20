U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,430.67
    +24.87 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,084.76
    +190.64 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,650.08
    +108.29 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,154.07
    +21.65 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.11
    -0.58 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2530
    +0.0110 (+0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7860
    +0.0450 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,546.74
    +2,771.64 (+6.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.83
    +35.44 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Advanced Container Technologies Unveils New Products at ASD Market Week

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company is one of the best kept secrets in the industry, and has provided products and customization services to some of the largest retailers and brands in the nation

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced it is exhibiting at ASD Market Week and introducing new products designed to help retailers and brands increase visibility, deepen customer loyalties, and enhance repeat purchasing.

The company will be showcasing its patented Medtainer – a child-resistant, leakproof, airtight container that features a unique built-in grinder. This popular item can be customized with a brand's or retailer's logo - and because this innovative, high-quality container is almost always kept by customers (and not thrown away like so many other cheaper containers), the branding opportunity lasts a lifetime.

ACTX will also present its new line of airtight industrial storage bags, as well as certified exit bags, branded lighters, and a new container that features a built-in air pump to keep the contents inside remarkably fresh. This new system is particularly useful to preserve medicines or herbs at full potency.

The company also recently purchased a state-of-the-art printing system that provides full-color printing on almost any substrate, including metal, plastic and glass. This in-house capability will be offered to the company's customers to help them build their brands by adding logos and marketing messages to a wide range of products.

"We look forward to a very successful show at ASD, and are eager to meet with new customers and reconnect with old friends," said Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies. "With our exciting, expanded product line, we can help businesses succeed."

ASD Market Week is the most comprehensive B2B tradeshow for consumer merchandise in the U.S. The show will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center, August 22-25, 2021.

Look for Advanced Container Technologies or for Medtainers... you'll usually find them behind the longest lines at the show.

For information, contact:

Advanced Container Technologies
(951) 381-2555
www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-container-technologies-unveils-new-products-at-asd-market-week-301359588.html

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Key Takeaways from Tesla’s AI Day

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley recaps Tesla's 2021 Autonomy Investor Day.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • Mastercard set to face UK’s largest class action over fees

    Court gives green light to push ahead with £10bn claim over credit card fees on behalf of 46 million customers

  • Amazon plans to open department stores

    Amazon is plotting to open physical department stores as it steps up its assault on bricks-and-mortar rivals.

  • Sendle CEO: Just Say No To Peak Surcharges

    An annual rite of passage is upon us: peak season surcharges. UPS (NYSE: UPS), FedEx (NYSE: FDX), and the U.S. Postal Service have all announced their peak season surcharges in the past month. The surcharges are designed to provide additional revenue during peak shipping times, such as the holiday season, when carriers often look to hire more delivery help and place additional vehicles on the roads to meet delivery demand. Sendle, though, is forgoing any surcharges and promising customers they w

  • Why annual COVID-19 booster shots might be unlikely

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Tencent, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) posted its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Tencent's stock price rose slightly after the report, but it's still shed over 20% of its value this year amid China's crackdown on its tech sector. To decide, let's examine three reasons to buy Tencent -- and one compelling reason to sell it.

  • Deere Falls With Supply-Chain Challenges Worsening Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Deere & Co., the largest maker of agricultural machinery, fell as much as 4% amid concerns that rising costs and supply chain snags will intensify going into next year.Executives told analysts on Friday’s earnings call that the challenges are broad-ranging, from rising raw material costs to labor issues to logistics with the supply chain. The downtrodden commentary comes after the machinery producer said net income for the year will be between $5.7 billion to $5.9 billio

  • Iron Ore’s Record Rout Threatens Surge in Volatility to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s most spectacular collapse on record portends more volatility to come as investors grapple with a complex policy backdrop in China and an uneven recovery in global demand.Once one of the hottest commodities in this year’s raw-material boom, iron ore’s ructions swiftly made it one of the most volatile. A brutal five-week rout for futures, and a 14% slump in the spot market on Thursday, has seen it lose about 40% of its value since May’s record as China seeks to reduce ste

  • Why Is Gen Z Saving More for Retirement Than Their Parents?

    A 2021 survey from TransAmerica says that the youngest generation of American adults is getting a jumpstart on retirement by saving a lot earlier than older generations. Financial experts will point out that this is in part due to the decline … Continue reading → The post Why Is Gen Z Saving More for Retirement Than Their Parents? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Deere Earnings Beat, Farm Equipment Giant Guides Higher On 'Favorable Fundamentals'

    Deere earnings more than doubled vs. a year ago. Shares edged higher as the farm-equipment giant raised full-year guidance.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • NASA halts SpaceX work on lunar lander after Blue Origin suit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -NASA agreed on Thursday to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX after rival billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government, an agency spokeswoman said. Blue Origin has said its lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/blue-origin-sues-us-government-over-spacex-lunar-lander-contract-2021-08-16, filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last week, was "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System." NASA said in a statement it paused work with SpaceX on the human landing system through Nov. 1.

  • Illumina in EU antitrust sights over premature $8 billion Grail deal

    U.S. life sciences company Illumina could face a hefty fine for jumping the gun by completing its $8 billion cash-and-stock takeover of cancer detection test maker Grail without first securing EU antitrust approval. Illumina closed the Grail takeover on Wednesday and said it would hold the company separate while waiting for the European Commission to decide whether to clear or block the deal. But the EU executive said on Friday it would investigate if Illumina has breached its standstill obligation, which requires companies to secure EU antitrust approval before closing any merger deals.

  • Refinitiv's Jharonne Martis on Amazon and the state of the U.S. Consumer

    Refinitiv's Jharonne Martis joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Amazon's reported plans to open a department store and the state of the consumer.&nbsp;

  • The CEO Wants His Staff Vaccinated. He Also Worries They Will Quit.

    As the Delta variant spreads, Taylor Farms is nudging 22,000 employees toward vaccination. “It is like talking to a wall.”

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Ignore Fastly -- Here Are 2 Better Stocks

    Fastly's (NYSE: FSLY) stock was cut in half this year after the company missed analysts' expectations for two straight quarters. A service outage in June also tarnished the cloud service provider's reputation, resulted in the loss of a top-10 customer, and caused delays for upcoming projects. As a result, Fastly expects its revenue to rise just 17%-20% this year, compared to its 45% growth in 2020, and it could fall further behind its competitors in the content distribution network (CDN) and edge computing markets.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Tesla Touts AI Capabilities Beyond Electric Vehicles

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.