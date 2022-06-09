Advanced Distribution Management System Market by Offering, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Company Logo

Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Distribution Management System Market by Offering ((Solutions and Services), Solutions (Outage Management System, Energy Management System), Services (Professional and Managed Services)), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher forecasts the Advanced Distribution Management System Market size to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2022 to USD 5.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during the forecast period.

The solution segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period

In the advanced distribution management system market by offering, the solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market size. Today, companies adopt more reliable, scalable solutions to integrate information and operation technology into one unified integrated platform. The demand for ADMS solutions in the energy and utility industry is expanding at an impressive rate globally. To resolve various challenges such as the need for increased reliability of the network, customer pressure for quality, and the regulatory pressure to reduce carbon emissions have increased the demand for the ADMS market



The Voltage/Var Control segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the advanced distribution management system market by functionality, the voltage/var control segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Voltage/Var Control solutions operate in a centralized manner and optimize the sub-station, capacitors, distribution station, and other DER devices. It reduces the distribution system voltage and reactive power flows in the distribution network. The demand for these solutions can be attributed to the increasing demand for electricity, reduction in distribution losses, increasing energy generation, and distribution complexity. Distribution network application is the second-fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The distribution network is responsible for interconnectivity between all the components of energy distribution and manages the individual demand points associated with energy supply.



The Large enterprise segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period

In the advanced distribution management system market by organization size, large enterprise segment is expected to hold the largest market size. The adoption of ADMS solutions among large enterprises is high due to the ever-increasing demand for electricity and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Large enterprises are heavily investing in advanced technology to increase their overall productivity and efficiency. They are focusing on adopting ADMS solutions to centrally manage their business processes and critical data of their workforce and customers.



The energy and utilities segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period

By end-user, the energy and utility segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Energy and utilities are implementing advanced distribution management systems (ADMS) for automating outage restoration processes and ensuring the optimization of distribution grid performance. It includes oil and gas, mining, electricity, and water utility industries. The manufacturing segment is expected to record the second-highest market share during the forecast period. manufacturing organizations are now looking toward Industry 4.0 technologies that provide advancements, such as intelligent predictive maintenance and IoT, to detect anomalies in power supply and smart grids and send out real-time alert notifications.



North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is estimated to dominate the ADMS market and is projected to record the largest market share during the forecast period. The region has been segmented into US and Canada. North America is a highly regulated society where businesses must adhere to regulations, standards, and guidelines. Governments and laws in the region are supportive of technological advancements and adopt changes according to market trends. The US government is investing in clean energy transmission through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. These factors will contribute to the growth of the ADMS market in the region. Canada is a well-established economy and has witnessed an increase in investments in industrial development.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview: Advanced Distribution Management System Market

4.2 North America: Market, by Solutions and Services (2022)

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Market, by Solutions and Services (2022)

4.4 Europe: Market, by Solutions and Services (2022)

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Advanced Distribution Management System Market

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Safe, Reliable, and Efficient Integrated Single Platform to Fuel the Demand for Advanced Distribution Management Systems

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Automated Solutions in the Energy and Utility Sector to Improve Customer Engagement Satisfaction and Services

5.2.1.3 Rise in the Energy Demand Globally

5.2.1.4 Increasing Number of Solar Energy Projects to Meet the Renewable Energy Demand, to Drive the Market

5.2.1.5 Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint to Surge the Demand for Adms Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Privacy and Cyber Security are Major Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Investment to Deploy Smart Grid Infrastructure and Smart Meters

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.3 Integration of ADMS with Smart Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Resistance to Change and Adapting to New Technologies

5.2.4.2 High Initial Cost of Deployment

5.3 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Advanced Distribution Management Systems

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Use Cases

5.8.1 Case Study 1: Deployment of Ecostruxure Solution to Increase Reliability

5.8.2 Case Study 2: Austin Energy Has Deployed Ecostruxure Solution to Improve Operational Efficiency

5.8.3 Case Study 3: Hafslund Nett Selected Siemens to Provide Power Control ADMSSolutions

5.8.4 Case Study 4: Deployment of ADMS Solutions to Manage Outage and Grid Operations

5.8.5 Case Study 5: Deployment of Network Management System to Optimize Grid Operations

5.9 Revenue Shift for the Advanced Distribution Management System Market

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.12 Regulations Landscape

5.13 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.14 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

6 Advanced Distribution Management System Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Offering: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Offering: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 ADMS Helps to Solve Critical Challenges for Utilities Operations and Management

6.3 Services

6.3.1 The Need for Smooth Functioning of ADMS to Fuel the Demand for Services

7 Advanced Distribution Management System Market, by Solutions

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Outage Management System

7.2.1 The Need to Reduce the Frequency of Power Outages to Surge the Demand for Oms

7.3 Energy Management System

7.3.1 Ems to Improve Energy Efficiency and Provide Real-Time Analytics

7.4 Distributed Energy Resources Management System

7.4.1 Derms Helps to Manage the Distribution and Transmission of Renewable Energy Resources

7.5 Geographic Information System

7.5.1 The Need to Capture Geographic Information to Support Real-Time Decision-Making to Increase the Demand for Gis

7.6 Customer Information System

7.6.1 CIS Enables Utilities to Give Fast and Proactive Responses to Customer Requests, Market Forces, and Regulatory Changes

7.7 Meter Data Management System

7.7.1 MDMS is Used to Develop Smart Infrastructure

8 Advanced Distribution Management System Market, by Services

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Services: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Professional Services

8.2.1 The Need for Professional Experts to Deploy the Right Solution Drives the Demand for Professional Services

8.2.2 Consulting

8.2.3 Support and Maintenance

8.2.4 Integration and Deployment

8.3 Managed Services

8.3.1 Managed Platform Efficiently Manages the Entire Adms Solution in All Application Areas

9 Advanced Distribution Management System Market, by Functionality

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Functionality: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Functionality: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (Scada)

9.2.1 Scada Manages and Optimizes Generation and Transmission Processes of Utility Facilities

9.3 Fault Location, Isolation, and Service Restoration (Flisr)

9.3.1 Need for Fast Fault Detection and Resolution to Maintain a Seamless Power Supply to Boost the Demand for Flisr

9.4 Voltage/Var Control (Vvc/Vvo)

9.4.1 Need to Minimize Load on the System and Manage Voltage Level Automatically Fuels the Demand for Voltage/Var Control

9.5 Distribution Network Application

9.5.1 Efficient, Reliable, and Scalable Power Transmission and Distribution System to Fuel the Growth of ADMS

10 Advanced Distribution Management System Market, by Deployment Mode

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 On-Premises

10.2.1 The Need for On-Premises Problem-Solving Solutions Has Increased the Demand

10.3 Cloud

10.3.1 The Growing Need to Save Operational Expenditure Fuels the Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions

11 Advanced Distribution Management System Market, by Organization Size

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

11.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

11.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

11.2.1 Financial Constraints in Small and Medium Enterprises to Fuel the Demand for Adms Solutions

11.3 Large Enterprises

11.3.1 Large Enterprises are Heavily Investing to Adopt Technological Solutions

12 Advanced Distribution Management System Market, by End-User

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 End-User: Market Drivers

12.1.2 End-User: COVID-19 Impact

12.2 Energy and Utilities

12.2.1 The Need for Efficient Operations in Gas, Oil, and Water Utilities to Increase the Demand for Adms Solutions

12.2.2 Oil and Gas

12.2.3 Mining

12.2.4 Electricity and Water Utility

12.3 Defense and Government

12.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives and Investments in Technologies Drive the Adoption of ADMS Solutions

12.4 Manufacturing

12.4.1 Industry 4.0 is Driving the Adoption of Adms Solutions in the Manufacturing Sector

12.5 Transportation and Logistics

12.5.1 to Save Energy and Reduce Carbon Emissions, the Need for Adms Solutions Has Risen

12.6 Telecom

12.6.1 Increasing Energy Consumption in the Telecom Sector to Fuel the Growth of the ADMS Market

12.7 It and Ites

12.7.1 Increasing Energy Demand in the It Sector to Fuel the Adoption of ADMS Solutions

12.8 Others

13 Advanced Distribution Management System Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Key Player Strategies

14.3 Revenue Analysis

14.3.1 Historical Revenue Analysis

14.3.2 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

14.4 Ranking of Key Players

14.5 Market Share Analysis

14.6 Market Evaluation Framework

14.7 Company Evaluation Quadrants

14.7.1 Stars

14.7.2 Emerging Leaders

14.7.3 Pervasive Players

14.7.4 Participants

14.8 Competitive Benchmarking

14.9 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

14.9.1 Progressive Companies

14.9.2 Responsive Companies

14.9.3 Dynamic Companies

14.9.4 Starting Blocks

14.10 Competitive Scenario and Trends

14.10.1 New Product Launches

14.10.2 Deals

14.10.3 Others

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Major Players

15.1.1 Schneider Electric

15.1.2 General Electric

15.1.3 Siemens Ag

15.1.4 Hitachi

15.1.5 Oracle

15.1.6 Itron

15.1.7 Landis+Gyr

15.1.8 Etap

15.1.9 Osi

15.1.10 Minsait Acs

15.1.11 Elipse Software

15.1.12 Wipro

15.1.13 Survalent Technology

15.1.14 Tantalus

15.1.15 Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

15.1.16 Eaton

15.1.17 Mitsubishi Electric

15.1.18 Ibm

15.2 Startups/SMEs

15.2.1 Autogrid Systems

15.2.2 Energyhub

15.2.3 Opus One Solutions

15.2.4 Pxise Energy Solutions

15.2.5 Gridbright

15.2.6 Innowatts

15.2.7 Sparkmeter

15.2.8 Depsys

15.2.9 Mprest Systems

16 Adjacent/Related Markets

17 Appendix

