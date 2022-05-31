The Advanced Distribution Management System Market size is forecasted to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2022 to USD 5.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.2%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Today, with rising concerns about making the environment pollution-free, people are looking for products and solutions with less carbon and other harmful gas emissions.

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Distribution Management System Market by Offering, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03908021/?utm_source=GNW

To support this rapidly growing trend of decarbonization, various companies have adopted ADMS solutions, especially in the power and utility sector.

Power and utility are the most data-critical.It generates a huge amount of data daily and requires a highly secure infrastructure with multiple information security levels to protect data.



This market is heavily dependent on information and communication technologies, automated metering, and smart grid solutions to meet the electricity requirement, thus increasing more cyber security threats to expand the multisource grids.The major concerns with cyber security attacks include reduced data confidentiality and consumer privacy concerns.



Data privacy is the major concern in this market.



The solution segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period

In the advanced distribution management system market by offering, solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market size.Today, companies adopt more reliable, scalable solutions to integrate information and operation technology into one unified integrated platform.



The demand for ADMS solutions in the energy and utility industry is expanding at an impressive rate globally. To resolve various challenges such as the need for increased reliability of the network, customer pressure for quality and the regulatory pressure to reduce carbon emissions have increased the demand for the ADMS market



The Voltage/Var Control segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the advanced distribution management system market by functionality, the voltage/var control segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Voltage/Var Control solutions operates in a centralized manner and optimizes the sub-station, capacitors, distribution station, and other DER devices.



It reduces the distribution system voltage and reactive power flows in the distribution network.The demand for these solutions can be attributed to the increasing demand for electricity, reduction in distribution losses, increasing energy generation, and distribution complexity.



Distribution network application is the second fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The distribution network is responsible for interconnectivity between all the components of energy distribution and manages the individual demand points associated with energy supply.



The Large enterprise segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period

In the advanced distribution management system market by organization size, large enterprise segment is expected to hold the largest market size.The adoption of ADMS solutions among large enterprises is high due to the ever-increasing demand for electricity and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



Large enterprises are heavily investing in advanced technology to increase their overall productivity and efficiency. They are focusing on adopting ADMS solutions to centrally manage their business processes and critical data of their workforce and customers.



Energy and utilities segment expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period

By end-user, energy and utilities segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.Energy and utilities are implementing advanced distribution management systems (ADMS) for automating outage restoration processes and ensuring the optimization of distribution grid performance.



It includes oil and gas, mining, and electricity and water utility industries. Manufacturing segment is expected to record the second highest market share during the forecast period. manufacturing organizations are now looking toward Industry 4.0 technologies that provide advancements, such as intelligent predictive maintenance and IoT, to detect anomalies in power supply and smart grids and send out real-time alert notifications.



North America is expected to have a largest market share during the forecast period

North America is estimated to dominate the ADMS market and is projected to record the largest market share during the forecast period.The region has been segmented into US and Canada.



North America is a highly regulated society where businesses must adhere to regulations, standards, and guidelines.Governments and laws in the region are supportive of technological advancements and adopt changes according to market trends.



The US government is investing in clean energy transmission through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.These factors will contribute to the growth of the ADMS market in the region.



Canada is a well-established economy and has witnessed an increase in investments in industrial development.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from solution vendors to Tier 1 companies. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-level – 15%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 60%

• By Region: North America –35%, Europe –25%, Asia Pacific – 30%, ROW -10%



The report covers the competitive landscape and profiles major market players, including Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Oracle (US), Itron (US), Landis+GYR (Switzerland), ETAP (US), OSI (US), Minsait ACS (US), Elipse Software (Brazil), Wipro (India), Survalent Technology (Canada), Tantalus (US), Hexagon Safety and Infrastructure (US), Eaton (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), IBM (US), AutoGrid (US), EnergyHub (US), Opus One Solutions (Canada), PXiSE Energy Solutions (US), GridBright (US), Innowatts (US), SparkMeter (US), depsys (Switzerland), mPrest (Israel). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the ADMS market.



Research coverage:

The market study covers the advanced distribution management system market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on offering (solutions and services), solutions (outage management system, energy management system, geographic information system, customer information system, distributed energy resources management system, meter data management system), services (professional and managed services), deployment mode (cloud and on-premises), organization size (large enterprises, SMEs), functionality (supervisory control and data acquisition, fault location, isolation, and service restoration, voltage/var control and distribution network application) end user (energy and utilities, defense and government, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, telecom, IT and ITes, others. and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America). The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall the advanced distribution management system market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03908021/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



