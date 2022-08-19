Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Merger with Arq Limited

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Merger expected to provide access to growth opportunities in adjacent markets, create sustainable competitive advantages, and enhance the profitability of ADES’ product portfolio



Combined entity projected to generate $196 million of annual Revenue and $61 million in annual EBITDA by 2026

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES"), a leader in emissions control solutions for coal-fired power generation, industrial and municipal water purification markets, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Arq Limited (“Arq”), pursuant to which Arq and ADES will combine their respective businesses. ADES shareholders may elect to receive up to an aggregate of $10.0 million of cash proceeds in the merger (at a price of $0.52 per share) and will retain at least 47.4% of the outstanding shares of the combined company and could increase up to 49.5% based upon 100% equity elections by ADES Investors. Concurrent with the merger, there will be a committed equity placement of $20.0 million from current Arq investors and members of Arq management.

Arq developed and owns a novel manufacturing process for producing patent-protected carbon products from remediating coal waste sites. The merger creates a North American based, integrated environmental technology company with access to diverse growth markets and a competitively advantaged position supported by patent-protected intellectual property (“IP”) and products. Access to Arq’s unique carbon feedstock will allow ADES to produce higher value activated carbon (“AC”) at the company’s Red River plant.

Merger Rationale and Transaction Highlights

Adjacent market growth opportunities : Arq’s technology and unique feedstock provide significant growth opportunities into high-growth granular activated carbon (“GAC”) markets as well as large, adjacent markets including, but not limited to, additives to be utilized within the Carbon Black, Asphalt and Marine Fuel markets. The combined company will seek to leverage Arq’s existing strategic partnerships with Peabody, Vitol, Hafnia and Mitsubishi.

Sustainable competitive advantage : The merger provides secured access to unique, waste-derived feedstock, which can be used to produce higher performance and environmentally beneficial AC products that, when combined with a vertically integrated supply chain, provides a distinct competitive advantage in the North American AC market. In addition, the utilization of waste-derived feedstock results in lower manufacturing emissions and promotes the reclamation of property for future use. Further, with Arq’s feedstock, the combined company’s vertically integrated supply chain will enable highly efficient production and distribution of an expanded portfolio of both GAC and powdered activated carbon (“PAC”) products.

Profitability enhancement : The combination of ADES and Arq provides entry into broader, higher performance and higher value AC markets by leveraging ADES’ existing organizational infrastructure, large scale manufacturing capabilities, established distribution network, world-class research, technical support, market-leading sales channels and customer base, while integrating Arq’s unique patent-protected and environmentally sustainable feedstock. The merger also provides for the optimization of the Red River plant to produce additional GAC made from Arq’s feedstock, thereby allowing entrance into growing and diverse markets, as well as improving the plant’s economics.

Attractive financial profile: Combined company projected to generate annual revenue of $196 million and annual EBITDA of $61 million by 2026, with potential to expand growth through additional financed capital raises.

“The announcement of our proposed merger with Arq Limited represents the culmination of our strategic review process and months of diligent work to identify, evaluate and pursue opportunities to increase value for our shareholders,” said Greg Marken, Chief Executive Officer, President and Treasurer of ADES. “We are thrilled to join forces with Arq and pursue the exciting opportunity the merger presents to grow our businesses and to expand and enhance our collective operations and product portfolio. Arq has developed and patented new and innovative technologies with the potential to revolutionize the performance of carbon-based materials, which also provide a unique solution to reduce the need for the extraction of virgin hydrocarbons. We are excited to explore this new frontier with Arq’s leadership, which will allow for a transition to better position us to pursue higher margin markets. Arq has an exceptional leadership team, that brings passion and creativity into the organization. I look forward to working with Julian McIntyre and the Arq team as we collaboratively forge the future for ADES and our shareholders.”

Julian McIntyre, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arq, added, “Today’s announcement combines the resources of two leading environmental technology companies with proven, patented technology solutions that reduce the environmental footprint while creating a more sustainable future for our customers. The combined teams of ADES and Arq accelerates the Company’s presence in the structurally under-served North American activated carbon market and solidifies the foundation to compete effectively in growing adjacent markets such as Carbon Black, Asphalt, Marine Fuel, and other specialty applications on a global scale. Arq’s feedstock, produced from our Corbin, Kentucky plant, will facilitate ADES’s expansion and penetration of the North American GAC markets, which typically command higher prices and improved margins over traditional PAC markets. ADES’ preeminent manufacturing assets, outstanding commercial sales team and world class R&D capabilities are the perfect complements to produce specialty AC products on a larger scale for growing markets and applications. We are very excited to combine our respective businesses and look forward to our future success.”

About Arq Limited

Arq is a privately owned, environmental technology company founded in 2015 that has developed a novel process for producing specialty carbon products from coal mining waste. Arq has the technology and large-scale manufacturing facilities to produce a micro-fine hydrocarbon powder, Arq powder™, that can be used as a feedstock to produce activated carbon. Arq powder™ can also be used as a blending additive for both the Carbon Black and Asphalt markets. When blended with residual fuel oil for marine transportation or utility fuels for energy generation, Arq powder™ provides both a lower cost and an improved environmental footprint. Arq’s products are patent protected with a family of over 70 patents and applications.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the transaction agreement, ADES will issue 19,279,235 shares of its common stock to existing Arq equity holders, in exchange for all of their equity interests.

ADES shareholders will have the option to receive 1.11 shares of the combined company and a one-time cash payment of $0.52 per share or 1.22 shares of stock in the combined company.

Pursuant to the transaction agreement, a binding commitment for a $10.0 million term debt facility from a lending party was obtained. The lending party will also obtain penny warrants to purchase 1% of the pro forma equity of the combined company.

At the time of the completion of the merger, the Company will complete a private investment in public equity ("PIPE”) from current Arq shareholders for an additional capital investment of $20.0 million based at a price of either (i) $4.67 per share (the “Fixed PIPE Price”) or (ii) if the 30 day volume weighted average price of the Company’s common stock for the 30 days ending on the third business day prior to the date of the ADES shareholders’ meeting to approve the transaction (the “ADES VWAP”) is greater than approximately $5.83 per share or less than approximately $3.51 per share, at a price equal to the ADES VWAP.

Immediately after completion of the merger and giving effect to the PIPE (assuming the PIPE shares are purchased at the Fixed PIPE Price) and dilutive impacts of the warrants, legacy ADES shareholders will own 49.5%, assuming a 100% stock election and that the PIPE shares are purchased at the Fixed PIPE Price. Legacy Arq equity holders and PIPE investors will own approximately 49.5% with the remaining 1% owned by the lending party.

ADES will continue to operate as a public company, with its shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under its existing ticker symbol (“ADES”).

The completion of the merger is subject to customary conditions precedent, including the filing of all required documents with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, shareholder approval, and court approval of the Scheme arrangement of Arq shareholders.

As part of the completion of the merger, ADES intends to increase the number of its authorized shares of common stock from 100 million to 125 million, subject to shareholder approval at the Special Meeting of Shareholders.

The completion of the merger is subject to approval by holders of shares of ADES common stock during a Special Meeting of Shareholders, date and time to be determined. Additional information regarding the terms of the merger and required shareholder approval will be provided via a preliminary proxy statement, to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the ”SEC”) in the coming weeks. If approved by ADES shareholders, the merger is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon ("PAC") and ADA-ES, Inc., the providers of ADA® M-Prove™ Technology. We provide products and services to control mercury and other contaminants at coal-fired power generators and other industrial companies. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably.

CarbPure Technologies LLC, (“CarbPure”), formed in 2015 provides high-quality PAC and granular activated carbon ideally suited for treatment of potable water and wastewater. Our affiliate company, ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC manufactures the products for CarbPure.

