Some Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the nine analysts covering Advanced Energy Industries provided consensus estimates of US$1.5b revenue in 2024, which would reflect a chunky 9.3% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to tumble 35% to US$2.29 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.79 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$108 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Advanced Energy Industries' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 9.3% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 20% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.3% per year. It's pretty clear that Advanced Energy Industries' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Advanced Energy Industries. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Advanced Energy Industries.

