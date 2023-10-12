Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (ASX:AHI): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.'s (ASX:AHI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. On 30 June 2023, the AU$28m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$13m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Advanced Health Intelligence's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the Australian Healthcare Services analysts is that Advanced Health Intelligence is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$13m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 137%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Advanced Health Intelligence's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally healthcare tech companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Advanced Health Intelligence is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Advanced Health Intelligence's case is 71%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

