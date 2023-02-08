U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

Advanced manufacturing from Costa Rica is being promoted at the MD&M West 2023 fair

·2 min read

  • Plastic molding and the manufacturing of precision metal and plastic parts are some of the products and services the Costa Rican delegation is presenting.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Costa Rican delegation – made up of six companies, suppliers in the precision and medical equipment sector, the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER) and the Costa Rican Coalition for Development Initiatives (CINDE) – showcase the capabilities and advanced manufacturing of this Central American country, from February 5 to 7, at the most important medical device trade fair in the United States: MD&M West, in Anaheim, California.

This is the fifth time the country has participated in the trade fair with an exhibit of the country brand Essential Costa Rica. The Costa Rican export companies participating in the exhibit are ATL, Acro Engineering, CRX Life Sciences, Grupo Vargas, Microtechnologies, and Precision Medical & Components, as well as the real estate projects Costa Rica Green Valley, Innova Park, Zona Franca Coyol, and Zona Franca La Lima.

"The United States is our main destination for exports of medical devices, with 65% of total exports of this type of product from our country, which makes our participation in MD&M West both strategic and necessary to continue promoting Costa Rican advanced manufacturing companies to large global corporations, with whom they can generate or strengthen business," said Mario Sáenz, export development manager at PROCOMER.

MD&M West is one of the world's most important trade fairs for the medical device industry, as it is specifically aimed at decision-makers from the main parent companies in the medical device industry, contract manufacturers, and input suppliers.

During their participation in MD&M West, Costa Rican companies will have business meetings and tours of the fair which is attended by over 1,400 exhibitors. Additionally, PROCOMER and CINDE will give talks about the country's capabilities in terms of advanced manufacturing for the world's medical industry, as well as the participation of two industry expert representatives speaking about the key aspects that have contributed to Costa Rica's success in this sector.

In 2022, Costa Rican exports in the precision and medical equipment sector accounted for $4,569 million, 17% more than in the same period of the previous year, which represents an increase in sales of $672 million. The products that recorded the highest growth were prostheses for medical use (+51%), other devices for medical use (+11%), and electrodiagnostic devices (+39%).*

*These figures do not include the months of April, May, and June due to a hack of the TICA customs system.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-manufacturing-from-costa-rica-is-being-promoted-at-the-mdm-west-2023-fair-301742062.html

SOURCE Promotora de Comercio Exterior de Costa Rica (PROCOMER)

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of start-up lithium miner -- and General Motors partner -- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) soared 8.1% through 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, after a federal district court in Nevada issued what the company called a "favorable ruling" in an appeal against a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ruling. As Reuters relates, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada instructed the BLM to consider whether Lithium Americas should be permitted to dump waste rock from its Thacker Pass lithium project at a location just south of the Oregon border. In short, Lithium Americas now has a green light to proceed with exploitation of what Lithium Americas calls "the largest known lithium resource in the U.S." It keeps the company on track to begin producing up to 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year by late 2026, and as much as 80,000 tons per year in a later Phase 2 of the project.

  • The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages

    If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.

  • Illumina fights EU order to divest Grail

    U.S. life science company Illumina on Wednesday took its case to senior EU and national antitrust officials at a closed hearing to argue against an EU antitrust order that it divests cancer detection test maker Grail Inc. Illumina had completed a takeover of Grail in August 2021, without securing European Union regulatory approval. The European Commission ordered Illumina in December to unwind the deal, three months after it had blocked the merger on concerns the deal would stifle innovation.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters

    The bot said jobs have already been lost to A.I. and that trend will continue -but ChatGPT does think it will have a "net positive" impact on employment.

  • Microsoft’s integration of ChatGPT brings ‘a new day’ for search engines: Executive

    Head of Microsoft Devices and Search Yusef Mehdi discusses the tech company's use of ChatGPT in its search engine, Bing.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • The Avoidable Retirement Mistake That Empty Nesters Make

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil rises for third day as rate worries fade

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures were on track for a third straight gain Wednesday, finding support as worries about rising interest rates appeared to fade and industry data showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Why Starbucks Is 1 of the Best Stocks to Hold in 2023

    Over the last five years, share prices of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have nearly doubled and significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. The best barometer of Starbucks' brand is the growth in the channel development segment. This segment only makes up 5% of total revenue, but it includes the branded products that Starbucks offers with Nestlé (OTC: NSRGY) (OTC: NSRG.F) and other partners at retail locations outside of its company-operated and licensed stores.

  • Analysts Tear Up Predictions for Higher Natural-Gas Prices

    An unusually warm winter has analysts rolling back their forecast for natural-gas prices—and shares of producers. Natural gas futures have [fallen more than one-third this year](https://www.wsj.com/articles/natural-gas-prices-plunge-as-unseasonably-warm-weather-is-forecast-11672808996), extending a streak of wild trading in the heating and power-generation fuel. Prices now stand lower than they did at this time last year, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine jarred energy markets. + Raymond James

  • FedEx appeals after final judgment made in case with $366M verdict

    The District Court judge issued his court's final judgment in the case of Jennifer Harris versus her former employer, FedEx — and it’s not what the delivery services giant was hoping for. Here's what is happening next.

  • A 'trade-secret case with no secrets:' Pega lays out appeal in $2B Appian case

    "The largest judgment in Virginia history is so riddled with legal error that it has all the structural integrity of a skyscraper of cards," is the opening of Pega's appeal brief.

  • Canada Nickel Announces $24 million Investment from Anglo American

    Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Subscription Agreement with Anglo American today to make an approximately $24 million investment in Canada Nickel at a price of $1.95 per Common Share, a 10% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP").

  • Middle managers are so burned out that nearly half want to quit within the next year

    “The chronic anxiety that comes from working through one global crisis after another is wearing on employees,” Dr. Jarik Conrad, executive director of The Workforce Institute at UKG, said.

  • Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8%

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coal Miners Brace for ‘Awful Spring’ as Mild Weather Crimps Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The dramatic turnaround of the US coal industry that’s sent share prices soaring and provided a lifeline for miners is running out of steam. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsPowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedMi

  • 6 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Is Already Replacing and How Investors Can Capitalize on It

    It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different. Marketing At its core, mar

  • Bosses think they’re winning the return to office—until employees blindside them by quiet quitting

    To boost engagement, making employees feel like their opinions are heard is almost as important as letting them work from home.

  • Inside Germany’s industrial-sized effort to wean itself off Putin and Russian natural gas

    While the war in Ukraine rages on, the front lines for Europe’s biggest economy can be found in cities like Leuna and just offshore in the North Sea.