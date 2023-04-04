Advanced Materials Market for Nuclear Fusion Technology to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the 2022-2031 Forecast Period, Reaching 0.8 Million: TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global advanced materials market for nuclear fusion technology stood at US$ 0.4 million in 2021 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 0.8 billion in 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2031.

The need for eliminating the use of non-renewable sources of energy for power generation is said to be the highest as the world mainly focuses on the attainment of sustainable development goals. It is said that a new and fresh wave of innovation has come into the picture as urgency to shift toward sources that would produce carbon-free energy, thus gaining nuclear energy from the moment it is produced via fusion technology. The development of nuclear energy also requires advanced materials that will help to withstand the challenging environment that is associated with the reactor for bearing the temperature.

The current selection of structured materials is not only made based on an immense number of mechanical properties, behavior under irradiation, etc but also based on radiological properties like decay, heat, etc. This is done to maintain the condition of an environmentally safe machine, but due to such restrictions, it means only a few families of alloys, mainly referred to as low activation materials are used. Thus, the demand for such advanced materials is said to increase which in turn is projected for aiding the advanced materials in the business growth of nuclear fusion technology shortly.

But, one of the most challenging factors is that the world is currently combating climate change. The long-term goal of the Paris Agreement is to keep the rise in the global mean temperature below 2 degrees Celsius which is relative to the pre-industrial levels, where it was also ratified in December 2013 by 193 nations. Thus, all the parties were asked to submit their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and low-carbon development strategies lately, in the reduction of Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Magnetic confinement holds a prominent market share of 45.5% in 2021, assumed to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% until 2031

Advanced materials market for nuclear fusion technology: Growth Drivers

At the end of July 2019 governments present all across the globe had filed for long-term plans, where among all of them, fusion energy was said to be identified by Canada and Japan as consisting of one of the potential cutting-edge nuclear technologies.

Hence, the government boosted the mitigation ambition of NDCs as well as scaled up and increased the domestic policy for accomplishing the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement

Materials like tungsten and beryllium are used for creating the world's first commercial nuclear fusion technology plant where manufacturers had focused on the R&D of composites made from these materials for bearing the flaws caused by them.

Advanced Materials Market for Nuclear Fusion Technology: Regional Landscape

North America accounted for nearly 31.5% of the revenue share in the global advanced materials market for nuclear fusion technology in 2021

Asia Pacific held a 29.6% revenue share in the market for advanced materials for nuclear fusion technology

MEA and Latin America cumulatively accounted for less than 11.4% of the global advance materials market for nuclear fusion technology in 2021

Advanced Materials Market for Nuclear Fusion Technology: Key Players

The global advanced material market for fusion technology is said to be consolidated with a small number of large vendors that are said to be controlling the major portion of the market share.

ATI Inc

Expectations-

Revenue growth should outpace growth rates in key end markets. Adjusted EBITDA margins should expand significantly as a result of ongoing market recovery, lean cost structures, and enhanced product mix. Increased cash conversion rates driven by profitable growth, and reduced managed working capital and pension funding needs. Rapid improvement in return on invested capital, increasing opportunities to enhance shareholder value over time.

ALMONTY

Developments-

An innovative collaboration between Almonty Industries Inc. and Korea Telecom (KT), a new underground safety system that provides an LTE cell phone connection everywhere in the mine has been unveiled. There will be phone charging stations throughout the mine system, as well as electronic tags that will allow worker locations to be traced in real-time.

Advanced Materials Market for Nuclear Fusion Technology Segmentation

Materials

Tungsten Beryllium Vanadium-based alloys SiC composites Others

Technology

Magnetic confinement Inertial confinement Others

