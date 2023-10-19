Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Advanced Medical Solutions Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = UK£23m ÷ (UK£292m - UK£23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Advanced Medical Solutions Group has an ROCE of 8.7%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.7%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Advanced Medical Solutions Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Advanced Medical Solutions Group doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.7% from 17% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Advanced Medical Solutions Group's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Advanced Medical Solutions Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 35% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Advanced Medical Solutions Group, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Advanced Medical Solutions Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

