Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Most readers would already know that Advanced Medical Solutions Group's (LON:AMS) stock increased by 9.7% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Advanced Medical Solutions Group's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Advanced Medical Solutions Group is:

8.1% = UK£20m ÷ UK£243m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.08 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group's Earnings Growth And 8.1% ROE

On the face of it, Advanced Medical Solutions Group's ROE is not much to talk about. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 4.3% which we definitely can't overlook. But then again, seeing that Advanced Medical Solutions Group's net income shrunk at a rate of 3.0% in the past five years, makes us think again. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

As a next step, we compared Advanced Medical Solutions Group's performance with the industry and discovered the industry has shrunk at a rate of 9.5% in the same period meaning that the company has been shrinking its earnings at a rate lower than the industry. While this is not particularly good, its not particularly bad either.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is AMS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AMS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Advanced Medical Solutions Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Advanced Medical Solutions Group's low three-year median payout ratio of 24% (implying that it retains the remaining 76% of its profits) comes as a surprise when you pair it with the shrinking earnings. This typically shouldn't be the case when a company is retaining most of its earnings. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For instance, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Advanced Medical Solutions Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 24%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Advanced Medical Solutions Group's future ROE will be 8.7% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Advanced Medical Solutions Group has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a moderate ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

