What Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Share Price Doing?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Advanced Micro Devices’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Advanced Micro Devices?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19.33% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Advanced Micro Devices today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $97.57, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Advanced Micro Devices’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Advanced Micro Devices look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Advanced Micro Devices' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AMD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AMD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Advanced Micro Devices, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

