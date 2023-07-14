Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) stock increased significantly by 26% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Advanced Micro Devices' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Advanced Micro Devices is:

0.7% = US$395m ÷ US$55b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.01 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Advanced Micro Devices' Earnings Growth And 0.7% ROE

It is hard to argue that Advanced Micro Devices' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 16%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Advanced Micro Devices grew its net income at a significant rate of 41% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Advanced Micro Devices' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 35% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Advanced Micro Devices fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Advanced Micro Devices Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Advanced Micro Devices doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Advanced Micro Devices has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

