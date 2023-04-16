A Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) insider lowered their holding by 15% earlier this year

Looking at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Forrest Norrod, sold US$4.1m worth of shares at a price of US$102 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$91.75). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Forrest Norrod.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Advanced Micro Devices

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Advanced Micro Devices insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$783m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Advanced Micro Devices Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Advanced Micro Devices insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Advanced Micro Devices insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Advanced Micro Devices has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

