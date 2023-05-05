Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has had a rough month with its share price down 9.7%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Advanced Micro Devices' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Advanced Micro Devices is:

0.7% = US$395m ÷ US$55b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.01.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Advanced Micro Devices' Earnings Growth And 0.7% ROE

It is quite clear that Advanced Micro Devices' ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 17%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. In spite of this, Advanced Micro Devices was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 41% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Advanced Micro Devices' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 31% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is AMD fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Advanced Micro Devices Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Advanced Micro Devices doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, it does look like Advanced Micro Devices has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

