Advanced Micro Devices Insiders Sell US$9.2m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

Many Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Advanced Micro Devices

The insider, Forrest Norrod, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.1m worth of shares at a price of US$102 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$118). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 15% of Forrest Norrod's holding.

Insiders in Advanced Micro Devices didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Advanced Micro Devices Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Advanced Micro Devices. In total, insiders sold US$5.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Advanced Micro Devices insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$1.0b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Advanced Micro Devices Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Advanced Micro Devices. For example - Advanced Micro Devices has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

