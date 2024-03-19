Advanced Micro Devices Insiders Sold US$16m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Many Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Advanced Micro Devices

The insider, Forrest Norrod, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.3m worth of shares at a price of US$176 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$191, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 10% of Forrest Norrod's holding.

Insiders in Advanced Micro Devices didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Advanced Micro Devices Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Advanced Micro Devices. Specifically, insiders ditched US$7.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Advanced Micro Devices

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Advanced Micro Devices insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$1.7b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Advanced Micro Devices Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Advanced Micro Devices stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Advanced Micro Devices. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Advanced Micro Devices you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

