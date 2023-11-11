Is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Advanced Micro Devices's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Advanced Micro Devices had US$2.47b in debt in September 2023; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$5.79b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$3.32b net cash.

How Healthy Is Advanced Micro Devices' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Advanced Micro Devices had liabilities of US$7.63b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$5.03b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$5.79b in cash and US$5.06b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.82b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Having regard to Advanced Micro Devices' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$183.3b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Advanced Micro Devices also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Advanced Micro Devices can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Advanced Micro Devices had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 3.3%, to US$22b. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Advanced Micro Devices?

Although Advanced Micro Devices had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it made a statutory profit of US$208m. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. With revenue growth uninspiring, we'd really need to see some positive EBIT before mustering much enthusiasm for this business. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Advanced Micro Devices is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

