Advanced Nutrition Company, Healthycell, Completes Reg CF Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine.com

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthycell today announced it successfully closed its Regulation CF crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine.com.

This crowdfunding round comes after an oversubscribed $1.62 million Bridge Round led by Keen Growth Capital with participation from Balanced Breakfast Fund.



Healthycell is an advanced nutrition company helping people reach their potential through optimized health. It uses patent-pending MICROGEL™ technology to deliver nutrients they can absorb and results they can measure in a pill-free experience they love. Their ingestible gel dietary supplements are taken straight from the gel pack, mixed into drinks, or blended into smoothies.

Healthycell is currently in discussions with several major pharmacy chains and retailers nationwide to grow its B2B channel sales. The D2C channel remains strong with over 3,000 new customers acquired per month and growing, a sustainable cost per acquisition, and a strong customer lifetime value.

"We've seen our run rate grow over 300% since January of 2021 despite major out-of-stock issues throughout the year," said Healthycell Founder and CEO, Douglas Giampapa. "We look forward to setting new company sales records in 2022 with a restructured supply chain that will keep products consistently in stock to meet demand."

